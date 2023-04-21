This Cloud-Like Bath Mat with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $10 at Amazon Today

After a long day, unwinding in the tub or taking a hot shower can make any bathroom feel like an at-home spa. But nothing ruins that post-shower bliss like stepping onto a thin bath rug that barely dries your feet. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a super soft and absorbent bath mat — and it's on sale right now.

Currently marked down to as little as $10, the popular Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat has racked up more than 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love that it's "very comfortable." What makes it so comfy? It's filled with plush high-density polyethylene memory foam and covered with microfiber material that feels velvety.

Amazon

Buy It! Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat in Black, $9.99 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Along with providing comfort, the bath mat is also designed to absorb water quickly. So your feet won't take forever to dry off. And to help keep it in place, it has a non-slip mesh backing.

Another noteworthy feature? The bath mat is machine washable, making it easy to maintain. For the best results, the brand recommends washing it in cold water and using a mild detergent. And you can either tumble dry it with a low heat setting or lay it out to air dry.

The bath mat comes in eight sizes and 13 colors, some of which include black, gray, and brown. Prices depend on the size and color you opt for, but many options are on sale right now.

Hundreds of shoppers have left glowing reviews to go along with their five-star ratings. They called the bath mat "super cushiony," with one saying, "Stepping on the mat feels like walking on clouds." Another shopper called out that it "absorbs water quickly."

Others appreciate that it's "easy to clean," and according to one customer, "It has been washed several times and still looks great." A final reviewer summed it up nicely: "It's soft, cushy, and stays in place."

Head to Amazon to pick up the Buganda Memory Foam Bath Mat for as little as $10!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.