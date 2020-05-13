This Lightweight Cooling Comforter Has a Near-Perfect Rating from Over 3,000 Reviews

“It's so soft, so airy, and still has enough weight to feel like a true comforter”

Summer is right around the corner, and with warmer weather on its way, you’re probably looking for ways to keep cool — especially at nighttime. If you are someone who overheats while they sleep, you more than likely already have a set of cooling sheets, but you might also want to invest in a lightweight cooling comforter before the temperatures really rise.

Thousands of shoppers have given Buffy’s Breeze Cooling Comforter their seal of approval because “it’s so soft, so airy, and still has enough weight to feel like a true comforter.” If you’re looking to upgrade your summer bedding, look no further.

Both the comforter’s shell and filling are made from 100 percent eucalyptus, which is naturally cooler and more breathable than other bedding materials like polyester and down. Along with being super soft and cozy, the breathability of the comforter also helps regulate your temperature throughout the night. “The comforter somehow manages to be both light and cool while also managing to be warm and comfortable,” one customer wrote.

“I’m usually a hot sleeper and being in Vegas during the lovely 80+ degree nights is not a good combination,” said another. “The Buffy Breeze helps me stay cool all night and has really helped falling asleep in the first place. I highly recommend this comforter for any hot sleeper!”

And it’s not just good for the hot and sticky summer months. Many shoppers say they enjoy this innovative comforter, all year-round. What’s more? The comforter is eco-friendly too! The eucalyptus fibers are biodegradable and grown in renewable forests.

Prices range from $179 to $259 depending on what size you buy, and if you aren’t comfortable spending that much money on a product you haven’t seen in person, the brand offers a seven-day free trial to try out the comforter before fully committing to it.

