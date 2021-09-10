The real home that was used as a filming location in the Oscar-winning movie sold last year and is now available for whole-house bookings

Silence of the Lambs' Buffalo Bill's Home Opens for Overnight Stays With Basement and Game Room

Buffalo Bill's house is officially open to visitors.

The iconic Silence of the Lambs filming location — a real house in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania — is now under new ownership and available to rent for private, overnight stays.

Chris Rowan, an art director and prop stylist for movies and a major horror fan who purchased the home in early 2021 for $290,000, has renovated the three-story, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian and recreated some of the home's most infamous sets for guests to experience.

"We want to give fans access to this unique opportunity to spend a night or two or even a week at Buffalo Bill's House and live out all of their Silence fantasies," he said in a press release about the rental, which can be booked for up to 8 guests at a time.

Buffalo Bill's House Credit: Buffalo Bill's House/Youtube

Visitors checking into Buffalo Bill's house will enter through the real front door featured in the film — in which Clarice (Jodie Foster) first meets Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine).

Rowan has decorated the house with artwork donated from artists who are fans of Silence of the Lambs, including oil portraits of Buffalo Bill and Clarice, plus a gilded framed taxidermy death's head moth.

Visitors can get the full Buffalo Bill experience in the home's basement, where Rowan recreated what he calls "Buffalo Bill's Workshop of Horrors."

Buffalo Bill's House Credit: Buffalo Bill's House/Youtube

"Guests are going to be in for a real treat when they head downstairs to the infamous basement," he said. The space comes complete with "a vintage Singer sewing machine, disco ball, four female mannequins dressed to resemble the ones in the movie, and of course, a full length mirror and Buffalo Bill style kimono for our guests' use."

The song "Goodbye Horses," which plays during Buffalo Bill's dance scene, plays as visitors enter the basement.

Buffalo Bill's House Credit: Buffalo Bill's House/Youtube

Traveling up from the basement and into the attic, guests can see "Buffalo Bill's Playhouse," a "retro-inspired game room" that features a selection of 80's and 90's films on DVD and VHS, plus a large screen TV to watch them on. The "Playhouse" also includes games like Asteroids, Pac Man, Super Street Fighter, Galaga, NBA Jam and Crazy Taxi, plus a combination pool and air hockey table.

Aside from the creepy additions, the 1910 house features original hardwood floors, woodwork, light fixtures, pocket doors, and fireplaces. The home sits on nearly two acres and boasts a wraparound porch and gazebo, plus a rose bed garden and fountain. The home's in-ground pool is planned to open next year.