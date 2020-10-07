Buffalo Bill's Creepy Silence of the Lambs House is Up for Sale, Just In Time for Halloween

The Pennsylvania home featured in The Silence of the Lambs can make your creepy real estate dreams come true this Halloween.

Buffalo Bill's Queen Anne-style Victorian home, which sits on 1.7 acres in the town of Perryopolis, just hit the market for $298,500.

“Most of America has seen this house, but now you have a chance to buy it,” the listing agents, Eileen Allan and Shannon Assad of The Sisters Real Estate, explain in a video tour of the property.

While some fans of the classic film may be disappointed to hear that there isn't actually a well in the basement, the home does include a brick-lined cold cellar, which is “actually kind of creepy,” the listing agents said.

The three-story, four-bedroom house served as the home of serial killer Buffalo Bill in the psychological horror film, which won seven Academy Awards in 1992, including best picture, best actor for Anthony Hopkins, best actress for Jodie Foster, and best director for Johnathan Demme.

According to the listing, the 1910 home's "original hardwood floors, woodwork, light fixtures, pocket doors, fireplaces and wallpaper are in pristine condition."

Outside, the home has a few real-life historic elements. The oversized 3-car detached garage was once the Layton Station General Store, and a vintage caboose sits next to the in-ground pool, which was updated with a "new filter and ceramic tile pool deck."