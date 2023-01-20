These Under-the-Bed Containers That 'Help Eliminate Clutter' Are Just $6 Apiece at Amazon

“I was able to put nearly an entire season’s worth of clothes in them to allow for the next season to fit in my closet”

By Amy Schulman
Published on January 20, 2023 11:00 PM

90L Under Bed Storage Containers
If you've run out of storage space in the house — but haven't taken advantage of the space underneath your bed — then worry not: You actually have tons of room to keep all those extra summer clothes, toys, and even holiday decorations.

Consider snagging the Budding Joy Under Bed Storage Containers, which are currently on sale at Amazon. These handy storage containers, which come in a set of four, are woven from a three-ply composite fabric, crafting a container that's durable yet breathable. The bags are super deep, measuring in at 39 inches long, 20 inches wide, and 7 inches tall, so they should be able to squeeze under most bed frames. Plus, they can fit up to 90 liters of items, such as blankets, linens, toys, shoes, and seasonal clothes.

Thanks to the transparent window at the top of the bags you'll always know what's inside with just a glance. Each bag is finished off with wide, double-stitched handles that are tough enough to stay in place when you're pushing and pulling them underneath the bed. Plus, the stainless steel two-way zippers keep your items protected from dust, pests, and moisture, so you won't have to worry about any damage while they're in storage.

90L Under Bed Storage Containers
Amazon

Buy It! Budding Joy Under Bed Storage Containers, $22.94 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Over 1,200 Amazon shoppers have given the storage containers a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that they have "a lot of room" and are great to "help eliminate clutter." One user said, "These worked perfectly to store our clothing underneath our beds," while another explained, "We don't have much space in our small house, and these fit perfectly under our low couches and our bed."

A third reviewer said these storage bags were "exactly" what they needed, adding that they're "more spacious" than they expected. They also wrote, "I was able to put nearly an entire season's worth of clothes in them to allow for the next season to fit in my closet." Plus, they appreciated that they were the "perfect size to slide easily under the bed."

Head to Amazon to get the Budding Joy Under Bed Storage Containers while they're just $6 apiece.

