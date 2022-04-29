These Top-Rated Storage Bags Can Fit 'a Ton' of Stuff, and They're on Super Sale at Amazon for Under $5 Apiece
Springtime is always synonymous with cleaning and organizing, which means it's the season of clearing out the kitchen cabinets and steaming the couch. So if you've been on the hunt for a way to organize items into one compact place, you'll be in need of a set of handy storage bags.
Start with the Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, which are just $3.50 apiece at Amazon right now. The bags come in a set of six, with each one measuring 23 by 16 by 13 inches. Each bag is designed with two thick layers of fabric, complete with a reinforced handle and two zipper closures. The large-capacity bags can fit up to 90 liters of items, including comforters, blankets, pillows, toys, clothes, and books. Plus, every bag is outfitted with a clear window, allowing you to see exactly what's inside.
Not only are the bags waterproof and ventilated — so you can rest easy knowing nothing is creeping inside — but the bags can also be folded into small, compact squares when they're not in use. Once you've filled up each bag, simply tuck them under the bed, on top of a shelf in a closet, or in the basement.
Buy It! Budding Joy Large Storage Bags Set of 6, $21 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Over 7,600 Amazon shoppers have given the storage bags a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that you can fit "a ton" inside, plus they "protect your clothes." One user shared, "I was able to fit five large blankets in one bag," while another said: "These are some of the best storage bags I have ever had."
A third user enthused that the storage bags "hold a lot," explaining that in one bag, "I have two queen-sized comforters and still have room for a sheet set." They also note that the bags are "great for storing seasonal clothes," and finished off by explaining: "This will go a long way in helping me organize my closet."
Head to Amazon to get the Budding Joy Large Storage Bags while they're just $3.50 apiece.
