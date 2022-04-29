These Top-Rated Storage Bags Can Fit 'a Ton' of Stuff, and They're on Super Sale at Amazon for Under $5 Apiece

Start with the Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, which are just $3.50 apiece at Amazon right now. The bags come in a set of six, with each one measuring 23 by 16 by 13 inches. Each bag is designed with two thick layers of fabric, complete with a reinforced handle and two zipper closures. The large-capacity bags can fit up to 90 liters of items, including comforters, blankets, pillows, toys, clothes, and books. Plus, every bag is outfitted with a clear window, allowing you to see exactly what's inside.