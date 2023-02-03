These Storage Bags 'Hold a Lot More Than You Would Think,' According to Shoppers, and They're Double Discounted

When it comes to organizing, storage containers will be your best friend. They'll keep everything tidy and consolidated while being stored away in your closet, attic, or basement. If you're looking for an easy and inexpensive way to make your home more organized, Amazon shoppers swear by these fabric storage bags — and they're double discounted right now.

The Budding Joy Large Storage Bags have racked up more than 18,000 five-star ratings and come in a set of six. Each storage bag is made with two-way zippers and has handles to make moving them around much easier. Plus, they have a clear front window, so you're able to see exactly what's inside.

The storage bags measure 23 inches long, 16 inches wide, and 13 inches tall and can hold a whopping 90 liters, so they are ideal for storing items like coats, comforters, sweaters, pillows, and more. Don't need to use the entire set? You can fold them down flat for easy storage when they're not in use. And thanks to an Amazon coupon, the containers are $15, which comes out to just $2.50 for each bin.

Amazon

Buy It! Budding Joy Large Storage Bags in Gray, $15 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Thousands of customers have reinforced the perfect ratings they've given the "very spacious and durable" containers with rave reviews. "They fit perfectly in my closet and hold all my winter sweaters perfectly. They look very neat on shelves," one customer wrote.

And a shopper who uses the bins to store their winter clothes and bed linens shared that they are "better than expected," and added that "they hold a lot more than you would think."

"I use them to store winter coats in my garage over the summer," noted a third shopper who also called the bins "strong" and "nice looking."

Check out the Budding Joy Storage Bags for yourself — but don't wait too long to make your purchase, as you won't want to miss out on this sale price.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.