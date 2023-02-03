These Storage Bags 'Hold a Lot More Than You Would Think,' According to Shoppers, and They're Double Discounted

They have more than 18,000 perfect ratings

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

90L Large Storage Bags
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

When it comes to organizing, storage containers will be your best friend. They'll keep everything tidy and consolidated while being stored away in your closet, attic, or basement. If you're looking for an easy and inexpensive way to make your home more organized, Amazon shoppers swear by these fabric storage bags — and they're double discounted right now.

The Budding Joy Large Storage Bags have racked up more than 18,000 five-star ratings and come in a set of six. Each storage bag is made with two-way zippers and has handles to make moving them around much easier. Plus, they have a clear front window, so you're able to see exactly what's inside.

The storage bags measure 23 inches long, 16 inches wide, and 13 inches tall and can hold a whopping 90 liters, so they are ideal for storing items like coats, comforters, sweaters, pillows, and more. Don't need to use the entire set? You can fold them down flat for easy storage when they're not in use. And thanks to an Amazon coupon, the containers are $15, which comes out to just $2.50 for each bin.

90L Large Storage Bags
Amazon

Buy It! Budding Joy Large Storage Bags in Gray, $15 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Thousands of customers have reinforced the perfect ratings they've given the "very spacious and durable" containers with rave reviews. "They fit perfectly in my closet and hold all my winter sweaters perfectly. They look very neat on shelves," one customer wrote.

And a shopper who uses the bins to store their winter clothes and bed linens shared that they are "better than expected," and added that "they hold a lot more than you would think."

"I use them to store winter coats in my garage over the summer," noted a third shopper who also called the bins "strong" and "nice looking."

Check out the Budding Joy Storage Bags for yourself — but don't wait too long to make your purchase, as you won't want to miss out on this sale price.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram
Reese Witherspoon's Little Red Skirt Set Is the Valentine's Day Outfit Inspiration We Needed
Sarah Jessica Parker Pink Pants Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pants from the 'And Just Like That…' Set Look Straight Out of 'Sex and the City'
Jennifer Garner
Found! Jennifer Garner's Ultra-Cozy and Warm Plaid Shacket She Wears for Strolls with Her Boyfriend John Miller
Related Articles
Ty Pennington
Ty Pennington Says Quitting 'Trading Spaces' Was a 'Ballsy Move' but Had to be Done: 'I Was Worth More'
Coredy R750 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Tout
Shoppers Call This Robot Vacuum and Mop a 'Time Saver' — and It's Double Discounted on Amazon Right Now
LINSY LIVING Mattress Topper Queen Tout
This Mattress Topper Feels 'Like Snuggling Into a Cloud,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale
Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set tout
These Cooling Bed Sheets That Are 'Great for Snuggling' Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon
Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon Shoppers Say They Sleep 'Like a Pampered Baby' Thanks to These Silk Pillowcases That Are as Little as $10
BLACK+DECKER Floor Sweeper
Shoppers Agree This Black + Decker Floor Sweeper Is 'Much Faster' Than a Traditional Broom, and It's on Sale
Kirstie Alley, Lisa Marie Presley
Kirstie Alley's Estate Lists Late Star's $6 Million Florida Home That She Bought from Lisa Marie Presley
Christina in the Country
Christina Hall and Daughter Taylor Roast Her Husband Josh for New Country Wardrobe: 'That Is Not Okay'
Ant Anstead Keeping Laguna Beach Home
Ant Anstead Officially Takes $3.3M OC Home Off the Market After Change of Heart About 'Special Place'
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause 'Definitely Still Thought [She] Was Straight' When She Met G Flip, Despite Kissing Friends
BISSELL Powerfresh Slim Steam Mop, 2075A TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bissell Steam Mop Cleans 'Like Magic,' and It's on Sale
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
PSA Pet Owners: Shoppers Say 'You Need' This Robot Vacuum Mop Combo — and It's on Sale Right Now
Wayfair Furniture Sale tout
Wayfair's Enormous Furniture Sale Has Everything You Could Need for Up to 70% Off, but Only for a Limited Time
Jennifer Lopez Lists Her 'Iconic' L.A. Home in Bel Air for $42.5M
Jennifer Lopez Lists Bel Air Mansion for $42.5 Million After Marriage to Ben Affleck — See Inside!
Lily Allen and David Harbour in AD
See Inside David Harbour and Lily Allen's 'Weird and Wonderful' NYC Townhouse with a Windowless 'Bed Womb'
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger
Every Couple Photo Ant Anstead Has Shared with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger