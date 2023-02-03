Lifestyle Home These Storage Bags 'Hold a Lot More Than You Would Think,' According to Shoppers, and They're Double Discounted They have more than 18,000 perfect ratings By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 09:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua When it comes to organizing, storage containers will be your best friend. They'll keep everything tidy and consolidated while being stored away in your closet, attic, or basement. If you're looking for an easy and inexpensive way to make your home more organized, Amazon shoppers swear by these fabric storage bags — and they're double discounted right now. The Budding Joy Large Storage Bags have racked up more than 18,000 five-star ratings and come in a set of six. Each storage bag is made with two-way zippers and has handles to make moving them around much easier. Plus, they have a clear front window, so you're able to see exactly what's inside. The storage bags measure 23 inches long, 16 inches wide, and 13 inches tall and can hold a whopping 90 liters, so they are ideal for storing items like coats, comforters, sweaters, pillows, and more. Don't need to use the entire set? You can fold them down flat for easy storage when they're not in use. And thanks to an Amazon coupon, the containers are $15, which comes out to just $2.50 for each bin. Amazon Buy It! Budding Joy Large Storage Bags in Gray, $15 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Thousands of customers have reinforced the perfect ratings they've given the "very spacious and durable" containers with rave reviews. "They fit perfectly in my closet and hold all my winter sweaters perfectly. They look very neat on shelves," one customer wrote. And a shopper who uses the bins to store their winter clothes and bed linens shared that they are "better than expected," and added that "they hold a lot more than you would think." "I use them to store winter coats in my garage over the summer," noted a third shopper who also called the bins "strong" and "nice looking." Check out the Budding Joy Storage Bags for yourself — but don't wait too long to make your purchase, as you won't want to miss out on this sale price. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Reese Witherspoon's Little Red Skirt Set Is the Valentine's Day Outfit Inspiration We Needed Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pants from the 'And Just Like That…' Set Look Straight Out of 'Sex and the City' Found! Jennifer Garner's Ultra-Cozy and Warm Plaid Shacket She Wears for Strolls with Her Boyfriend John Miller