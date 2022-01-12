Amazon Shoppers Call These Bags 'Storage Miracles' — and They're Just $4 Apiece at Amazon

Smart shoppers are looking to the Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, a pack of six large bags currently on sale at Amazon. Each storage bag measures in at 23 inches by 16 inches by 13 inches, with a capacity of up to 90 liters. It's the kind of structured bag that's big enough to hold everything from blankets and pillows to coats and toys — anything you want to keep organized and out of sight. The fabric bags have reinforced handles and seams, so you don't have to worry about them splitting under a heavy load or while transporting belongings during a move.