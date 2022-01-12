Amazon Shoppers Call These Bags 'Storage Miracles' — and They're Just $4 Apiece at Amazon
With the cold weather hanging over much of the country, there's a lot of extra time spent indoors. While it's always fun to slip under a cozy blanket and binge some TV, it's worth using some of that extra time to organize the house. If you've been meaning to rein in all the bed linens, bathroom essentials, and summer clothing that haven't yet found a home, it's a good idea to consider some storage organizers.
Smart shoppers are looking to the Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, a pack of six large bags currently on sale at Amazon. Each storage bag measures in at 23 inches by 16 inches by 13 inches, with a capacity of up to 90 liters. It's the kind of structured bag that's big enough to hold everything from blankets and pillows to coats and toys — anything you want to keep organized and out of sight. The fabric bags have reinforced handles and seams, so you don't have to worry about them splitting under a heavy load or while transporting belongings during a move.
Each bag is woven from a three-ply composite material that enhances ventilation, protecting your items from moisture and other undesirable elements in attics and basements. Each bag has two zippers at the top, along with a transparent window that allows you to see exactly what's inside each container. And when the storage bags are not in use, simply fold them up and store for another time.

Over 4,700 Amazon shoppers have given these storage bags a five-star rating, with reviewers explaining that they've finally "organized everything" thanks to these bags. Another person said: "I love knowing that my items stay clean, dry, and organized, even in storage."
"If you're anything like me, you probably have clothes of many different sizes," one five-star reviewer shared. "Many of your drawers, half of your closet, and anybody else's closets and drawers have your items stashed in them in the hopes of them fitting soon. Bags and bags of clothes you continually tear open because you forget what's in them! These storage miracles let you see what's in them, stack nicely, and protect your clothes from creepy crawlies!"
"These bags are amazing," another user wrote. "Sturdy, large capacity, and well made. They have endured being lugged to and from a storage unit, hotel rooms, and around our house as we prepare to move. I loved the first pack so much I bought a second just one week later."
Head to Amazon and shop the Budding Joy Large Storage Bags for just $24 while they're on sale.
