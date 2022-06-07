The actress and her family recently relocated to Los Angeles after many years living in Upstate New York

Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off Her Very Pink New Home, Which Was Inspired in Part by Mia Farrow

Bryce Dallas Howard's new home is a pink and green paradise!

The Jurassic World: Dominion actress, 41, gave a tour of her four-bedroom property in Los Angeles, where she and her family of four recently moved from upstate New York, on archdigest.com.

Upon making the move, Howard recruited family friend Claire Thomas to design her dream home, and the pair shared a very Hollywood point of inspiration.

"We had the chance to visit Mia Farrow once," Howard told AD, remembering a visit the Rosemary's Baby actor's Connecticut farmhouse. "And it was the most magical place. Her house was full of stories and treasures, mementos of such a legendary life. [My husband] Seth [Gabel] and I left thinking, 'This is what we aspire to. This is what we want our home to be like.'"

Thomas told the magazine that she shares a passion for "old Hollywood storytelling" with Howard and when designing the home pulled from those inspirations and thought of Howard and Gabel, also an actor, as "characters on set."

Bryce Dallas Howard Gives Tour of New Home Credit: Tim Hirschmann

"And since I've known them for such a long time, it was really fun to interpret their personalities," Thomas said.

The core color palette for the home is pink and green, which Thomas jokes she uses as they are both "redhead colors," that is, "colors that redheads look great in. I'm a redhead and Bryce is a redhead so it works."

Those colors are seen throughout their home including a mint-toned kitchen island, which is surrounded by baby pink cabinetry that matches a custom-made terrazzo breakfast table.

In the living room, a bubble gum-colored media center can be found facing a darker rose toned sofa. The primary bedroom, which Thomas said was also loosely inspired by the couple's love of Star Trek: The Next Generation, also incorporates shades of pink.

"Obviously you don't want it to look like an Easter basket," Thomas explains, "So we did it in a way that feels elevated and chic—yet so fun."

While the home is generally bright and sunny, they still managed to incorporate more dramatic moments.

Howard likes to call the family's dining room the "Miyazaki room," referring to the revered Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Thomas used mural-like wallpaper depicting a starry woodland scene, which Howard says reminds her of the mystical forest setting in My Neighbor Totoro, her favorite Miyazaki film.

Bryce Dallas Howard Gives Tour of New Home Credit: Tim Hirschmann

Though, the drama does not stop there. To elevate the whole room, they installed reflective brass panels on the ceiling that washe the space in a golden glow.

"We love this room because it reminds us of the kind of magical world that we get to live in for our work," Howard says.

In addition to the couple's love of the Star Trek universe, Thomas also incorporated their love of Star Wars — which goes beyond just fandom as Howard has directed several episodes of the series The Mandalorian.

On the rear facade of the house, Thomas commissioned a mural which features two rising suns from the horizon — a nod to Luke Skywalker's fictional home planet, Tatooine. A much smaller tribute, a Baby Yoda garlic holder, can be found in the family's kitchen.