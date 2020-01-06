Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis have officially sold their sprawling Bedford Corners, N.Y. home for $7.66 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The 22-acre property first went on the market back in January 2019, listed with Douglas Elliman Real Estate for $12.95 million and underwent a series of significant price cuts throughout the year, according to WSJ. It sold in December 2019 for 41 percent under its original listing price.

Ann Cutbill Lenane, one of the couple’s listing agents, told WSJ in January that the Willises shelled out $12 million for the property in 2014, meaning the couple lost $4.34 million in the deal.

Despite the huge price cut, a representative for the agency said that the sale was one of the largest recorded transactions in Westchester County in 2019.

When the Die Hard actor, 64, and his model wife, 41, moved into the home in 2014, they did so in part to allow their daughters to grow up away from the spotlight.

“We wanted our kids to be able to have more room and a yard to run in,” Emma, who shares daughters Mabel, 7, and Evelyn, 5, with Bruce, told Elle Decor in a November 2017 article written by the couple’s good friend, director M. Night Shyamalan. “I also wanted to keep the kids as sheltered as we could from the paparazzi, and that scene is still very prevalent in L.A.; it’s not bad in New York, and it’s zero up where we live. The beauty of where we live is that it’s close to the city, so we get the best of both worlds.”

Bruce also has three daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25, from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.

The couple decided to trade in their private country estate in order to head West, WSJ reported in January 2019.

“The only reasons we are giving it up is because we are so far from our California family, which is why we have decided to return to the West Coast and make our home there,” Willis told WSJ in a statement.

But, Bruce noted, they’ll miss the 9,000-square-foot, three-story main home or its four separate residences on the grounds.

“Our youngest daughter Mabel said last week that she wishes we could put lots of balloons on our house, like they did in the movie Up, and send it to the West Coast,” Willis continued. “I agree, that would be perfect.”

Cutbill Lenane said at the time that the couple had been splitting their time between the estate and their Manhattan apartment.

The house is outfitted with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, and boasts a chef’s kitchen, a cork-floored fitness room, a large children’s playroom and a 1,500-bottle wine cellar.

Outside, the property boasts a fenced-in tennis court, a 50-foot swimming pool and spa with a cabana.

Three detached residences (one of which is a farmhouse with three bedrooms) are also located on the plot, and can be accessed by a separate driveway to act as guest homes, staff living quarters or a home office.

The property might be located in a quiet suburb an hour outside of Manhattan, but that doesn’t mean the area is unfamiliar to celebrities. Ralph Lauren and Martha Stewart are just a few of the family’s famous neighbors.

The listing of the New York property followed a series of real estate moves made by the couple in the past year. In October 2018, Willis finally unloaded his Sun Valley, Idaho, mountain house for $5.5 million after it was on and off the market for a period of seven years. It had originally been asking $15 million, nearly three times the sale price.

In early 2018, the couple also sold their 6,000-square-foot Central Park West duplex for $17.75 million and picked up a 3,000-square-foot condo near Lincoln Center for around $7.9 million, Variety reports. According to Lenane, the couple plans to keep the four-bedroom N.Y.C. condo.