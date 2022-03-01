Bruce Willis's Former Turks & Caicos Estate Listed for $37.5 Million — See Inside!

Willis and his wife, Emma Hemming, married at the property in 2009 and renewed their vows there in 2019, before selling it for $27 million

Bruce Willis' former beachy getaway is now on the market.

The stunning estate, which is located in Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, has been listed for $37.5 million. With 12 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and 7.37 acres of property, the home is described by Sotheby's as a "one-of-a-kind beachfront retreat" surrounded by "powder white sand and turquoise waters."

Willis's former tropical property boasts three separate homes, totaling 36,000 square feet all together, and 4 pools. The largest of the homes, the Main House, sits in the center, surrounded by two additional villas, each of which has their own pool.

bruce willis turks & Caicos home Credit: Provo Pictures/Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty

The property, which was built in 2004, underwent a full re-design in 2020.

The six-bedroom Main House has two levels, with the upper space "dedicated to a multi-use children's dream space," according to the listing. The ground floor, meanwhile, features a movie room and guest bedrooms.

Outside, the grounds feature a yoga pavilion, children's playground and coconut, banana, and papaya trees.

The estate is cared for by a staff and also looked after by Singapore-based luxury hotel group COMO, since it falls under Parrot Cay's COMO private estates management.

As part of the COMO Parrot Cay resort, the home includes amenities like estate management, housekeeping, provisioning and butler services, according to the listing.

Willis, 66, and his wife, Emma Hemming, sold the home in 2019 for $27 million, Architectural Digest reported at the time.

Hemming, 43, and Willis — who share daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7 — married at the island property in 2009, and later renewed their vows there in 2019, AD reported.

"For the past 20 years, we've made so many beautiful memories on the island," Willis and Hemming said in a statement shared with the outlet.