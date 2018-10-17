Bruce Willis Sells Idaho Estate Originally Listed at $15 Million for One Third the Asking Price

Bruce Willis has finally sold his Sun Valley, Idaho, ranch, and it isn’t your typical cabin in the woods.

The Die Hard star unloaded his 20-acre estate for $5.495 million, PEOPLE confirms. The actor had previously attempted to sell the property twice before—once in 2011 for a high listing price of $15 million—and again in 2016 for $6.5 million. But despite slashing the price by more than half, the final sale still represents the single biggest residential sale ever in the immediate area.

Travis Jones with Engel & Völkers Sun Valley was the listing agent and Keller Williams co-listed and brokered the sale.

Spanning more than 8,400 square feet, the main house features six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, with the master suite occupying the entire second floor. With a formal dining room, exposed wood beams and a stone fireplace, the updated mountain home is a cozy retreat.

The kitchen features rustic wood, updated appliances and a center island perfect for entertaining guests.

The estate also includes a detached one-bedroom guest house and gym, several ponds and streams, a heated in-ground pool and spa with water slides, waterfalls and a rope swing, making it the ultimate outdoor oasis.

Although Willis shed his vacation home, the actor and his wife, Emma Hemming Willis, still own their primary residence in Bedford Hills, New York—about an hour upstate from N.Y.C.—where they live with their two daughters, Mabel, 6, and Evelyn, 4.

“Our home is really filled with joy and the laughter and chatter of little girls being themselves, in a place we created with them in mind,” Emma told Elle Decor of their home in 2017.