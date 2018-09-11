Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick List Renovated Texas Farmhouse for $6 Million: See Inside

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick are moving out of the massive Austin home they just finished renovating top to bottom.

The couple, who lived in the home with their children (2½-year-old son Hank and 8-month-old daughter Stevie) and their two bulldogs (Bob Costas and Billie Jean King), finished work on the sprawling property in early 2017. They recently listed the five-bedroom, seven-bath, 7,367-square-foot mansion, which sits on a huge 15.21-acre lot, with Jonathan Creach of Sotheby’s for $6 million.

In a July 2017 feature showing off her home, Decker, 31, told PEOPLE she wanted to give the space a warm farmhouse vibe, and made sure each room in the space was inviting.

“The world can be so serious,” said the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and founder of wardrobe organization app Finery. “When you are home, you should feel good.”

The house features reclaimed pine wood floors and wood beams from the Chicago Stock Exchange. Decker overhauled the kitchen to add a marble range hood and countertops and blue-painted cabinets.

“We are people who live in our kitchen,” she said. “It’s where we eat our meals, have our conversations, drink wine.” She said, “I splurged on the marble . . . and I splurged on the brass sink.”

The kitchen wasn’t the only space Decker chose to renovate. She and Roddick, who was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017, added a new master bedroom and master bath, which leads to a massive walk-in closet.

Other details of the house include custom guest quarters, a copper soaking tub, which Decker chose because “it felt very antique, like something you would have seen on someone’s back porch 100 years ago,” a temperature-controlled wine cellar and an outdoor summer kitchen.

To accompany the outdoor cooking space, the home’s star-worthy backyard features an in-ground pool, fire pit and covered patio dining area perfect for entertaining.

“If you feel like you can’t put your feet up on something, it doesn’t feel like a home,” Decker said.

This isn’t the first property the couple has recently put on the market. In January—just weeks after welcoming Stevie—the couple sold their custom-built North Carolina lake house in the Blue Ridge Mountains for $2.35 million.

At the time of the sale, their realtor, Liz Harris, told PEOPLE in a statement approved by the couple that, “They bought a lot, they built a house, they started having a family, they moved, they made a profit.”