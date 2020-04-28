Brooklinen’s Buttery-Soft Sheets Hardly Ever Go on Sale — but They’re 20% Off Right Now

Image zoom brooklinen sale Brooklinen

If you’re in the market for a new set of sheets, you’re in for a treat. Brooklinen has launched a special sale on its cult-favorite bedding — including its popular sheets.

Dubbed the “internet’s favorite sheets,” Brooklinen’s linens have over 50,000 five-star reviews combined. From its cooling hotel-style collection to its best-selling sateen sheets, shoppers rave that they’re nothing short of wonderful. The Brooklyn-based brand rarely goes on sale, but it’s offering 20 percent off sitewide through May 6 in honor of its birthday.

Here are four Brooklinen sheet sets you can grab at a discount right now:

The Luxe Sateen Sheets are a top seller on the site thanks to their silky feel. Made out of 100 percent cotton, the sheets have a 480 thread count and fit mattresses up to 15 inches deep. The sheets are available in a variety of classic colors and come in every size from twin to California king.

You can shop it in bundles like the Luxe Core Sheet Set, which includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle includes everything in the Core Set plus a duvet cover and two extra pillowcases.

Brooklinen’s Classic Percale Sheets are also a popular choice. The comfy sheets are recommended for hot sleepers because of their super breathable 270 thread count. Shoppers say they’re “nice and cool to the touch” and that they become even softer after washing.

If you’re looking for other essentials, Brooklinen also has blankets, pillows, towels, and even loungewear available. Make sure to grab your favorites before the sale ends — or before they go out of stock!