PSA: You Can Get Brooklinen’s Best-Selling Luxe Sheets on Amazon

Yes, Brooklinen bedding is now available on Amazon. No, we’re not joking. And yes, your bedroom is about to get a lot comfier.

The beloved Brooklyn, New York-based bedding brand quietly launched its best-selling luxury sheet sets on the retailer, along with a few other products including an ultra-comfy duvet cover and silky smooth pillowcase set. All Brooklinen products currently on Amazon are from its Luxe Sateen collection, which are made with buttery soft, 480-thread-count cotton sateen.

While the bedding collection is still in the early stages of racking up reviews on Amazon, don’t let that sway you: The Luxe Hardcore Bundle, which includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, four pillowcases, and a duvet cover, has over 27,000 five-star reviews on the bedding company’s site, while the Luxe Core Sheet Set, which includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcase covers, has over 8,000 five-star reviews.

Customers rave that Brooklinen sheets are truly the best they’ve ever owned, and many claim they’ve performed all kinds of big and small miracles — from helping them sleep through the night for the first time years to being the first sheets they’ve owned that don’t slip off the mattress. Plus, tons of shoppers say the lightweight sheets are great for staying cool during warm nights.

“These sheets are amazing. My husband and I both commented on how we never thought sheets would influence our sleep so much and these really have,” one shopper wrote. “They feel like butter and truly lull us away.”

Sheet sizes range from full to California, and several colors and pattern options are available for all of Brooklinen’s products. Below, we rounded up some of our favorite picks, and you can check out the full storefront on Amazon here.

