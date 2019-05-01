This Cult-Favorite Bedding Brand Rarely Goes on Sale — and Everything Is Majorly Discounted Right Now

If you’re not sleeping between Brooklinen sheets, you’re not sleeping right — at least that’s what thousands of Brooklinen sheets sleepers would say. And good news if you’re looking to refresh your bedding, the wildly popular Brooklyn, New York-based brand is celebrating five years of existence in the best way possible — with its biggest sale of the year!

Right now through May 7, you can score 20 percent off sitewide, no promo code necessary! Beloved for its super-soft sheets and ultra-plush down comforters, Brooklinen is disrupting the overpriced bedding industry with its stylish luxury-grade linens that come at fair prices, which you can get even cheaper now during the the brand’s rare sale.

Its most popular long-staple cotton sheets bundle boasts over 27,000 five-star reviews on the site. And we aren’t kidding when we say people truly love these sheets — the Brooklinen reviews speak for themselves. “I blame Brooklinen. I can’t get out of bed. Like at all,” one customer wrote. “The pillows, the duvet, and the sheets are a deadly combo of comfort. I get really great sleep now. So great I don’t want to get up. I may never see outside again.”

Dramatic, yes. But if you’re in need of some really great sleep (aren’t we all?), then you’ll definitely want to take advantage of Brooklinen’s Birthday Event before it’s over. Scroll down to shop some of our Brooklinen bedding favorites you can score on sale.

Buy It! Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle, $77.40 (orig. $129); brooklinen.com

Buy It! Down Comforter, $279.20 (orig. $349); brooklinen.com

Buy It! Mid-Plush Down Pillow, $55.20 (orig. $69); brooklinen.com

Buy It! Lightweight Quilt, $199.20 (orig. $249); brooklinen.com

Buy It! Super Plush Move-In Bundle, $159.20 (orig. $199); brooklinen.com