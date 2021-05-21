More Than 80,000 People Love These Sheets, and You Can Get Them on Sale Today Only
Brooklinen, a direct-to-consumer home brand, has collected throngs of fans thanks to its millennial-friendly brand imagery that thrives on Instagram and, of course, its deliciously soft bedding. More than 80,000 people have left its best-selling sheets a five-star review, and now’s your chance to order the luxe bedding for less.
Today only, you can save 15 percent on some of Brooklinen’s best-selling items — including its beloved sheets — by entering the promo code PEOPLE15 at checkout. This is just one of many exclusive deals you can take advantage of today during PEOPLE’s first-ever shopping event.
So whether your bedroom is in need of a seasonal refresh or you want to stock the linen closet while prices are low, now’s the time to order something from Brooklinen’s collection. Its comfortable bedding includes sheets made of cool percale, silky sateen, and casual linen.
Start small with a “core set” that comes with a fitted sheet and pillowcases, or go all in with a “handcore bundle” that includes a fitted sheet, extra pillowcases, and a duvet cover. You can add a top sheet to either bundle, too, if you prefer another layer between you and the duvet. With multiple fabric types, colors, and patterns to choose from, there’s something for every kind of sleeper and design style.
And don’t forget about Brooklinen’s dreamy down comforter that more than 2,000 shoppers have given a five-star review. It has a 100 percent cotton sateen shell and a hypoallergenic down cluster fill. Choose from lightweight, all-season, and ultra-warm options depending on your preference.
Best Bedding Deals
Along with ridiculously soft bedding, Brooklinen’s offerings also include bath essentials and loungewear. You can shop its popular bath towels, like these super plush ones and these quick-drying lightweight ones. Or take a look at the brand’s breathable linen robes that are ideal for wearing while getting ready or relaxing after a shower.
Best Bath Deals
Head to Brooklinen to shop these best-sellers for 15 percent off today only. Hurry, time is running out on this special deal!
