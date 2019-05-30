Over 27,000 People Are Obsessed With These Brooklinen Sheets — and You Can Now Get Them in Four Gorgeous Colors for Summer

With summer on the horizon, it’s officially time to break out the lighter bedding (bye, bye flannel, and hello linen!). So if you’re in need of a new set of sheets, Brooklinen just launched its best-selling linen sheets in four beautiful new colorways for summer! In case you haven’t heard of the cult-favorite bedding brand, let us get you up to speed.

Brooklinen is the brand behind the luxuriously plush sheets the Internet can’t stop talking about. And we mean it when we say that people really love these sheets — more than 30,000 customers have given them a five-star review, calling them the “best sheets in the world.” Shoppers have even compared these sheets to climbing into a cloud.

“This is my second pair of linen sheets (the other is from elsewhere) and I’m a real convert,” one customer wrote. “They make getting into bed at night feel like climbing into a cloud — always the right temperature, always soft. I love them.”

Made from some of the world’s finest flax from Belgium and France, the linen sheets are woven using long-staple fibers which gives them its luxuriously smooth texture, super soft feel, and signature worn-in look. There’s so much hype around these luxury-grade linens, that, yes, it’s a big deal that they now come in new (insanely pretty!) colors: Mist, Ochre, Moss, and Charcoal Chambray.

The breezy new Linen Collection also includes duvet covers, pillowcases, and for the first time ever: robes — so you can Netflix and chill in an entire linen sanctuary. The Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle is one of the most popular picks among customers, which comes with a sheet set, duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases (and it’s completely customizable!). Ringing in at $423, the bedding set is a bit more of an investment, but Brooklinen sleepers say it’s worth every penny — especially if you’re a hot sleeper.

“My husband sleeps super hot and I’m the one that normally kicks the sheets off in the middle of the night, but these linen sheets keep us both comfortable,” one customer wrote. “I will never buy any other sheets.”

