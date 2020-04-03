This Cult-Favorite Bedding Brand Just Launched a Rare Sale on Its Award-Winning Comforters

Image zoom

Being comfy at home has always been a priority, but it’s taken on a whole new meaning as many people around the world are mostly staying indoors. If you haven’t stocked up on cozy bedding to get you through the foreseeable future, now’s your chance to shop a coveted comforter at a discount — but only this weekend.

You’ve probably heard of Brooklinen because of its online popularity. The brand, which has deemed itself the maker of “the internet’s favorite sheets,” is beloved by thousands for its soft and comfortable bedding. And while it rarely puts its products on sale, you can snag both its down comforter and down alternative comforter for 15 percent off until April 5.

Plus, if you’re in the market for sheets, pillows, towels, or even loungewear, you can snag 10 percent off everything else on the site until midnight ET as well.

Buy It! Lightweight Down Alternative Comforter, $136.93–$205.78 (orig. $179–$269); brooklinen.com; All Season Down Alternative Comforter, $152.23–$228.73 (orig. $199–$299), brooklinen.com

Buy It! Lightweight Down Comforter, $169.15–$296.65 (orig. $199–$349); brooklinen.com; All Season Down Comforter, $228.73–$305.23 (orig. $299–$399); brooklinen.com

Both the down and down alternative comforters come in two styles: all season and lightweight. The all season option is super warm and cozy, while the lightweight one is perfect for warmer weather and hot sleepers.

The lightweight down alternative comforter is filled with shaved microfibers that are vegan and allergy-friendly. Shoppers even say it’s “perfect for tropical climates — lightweight enough for warm evenings yet cozy enough for rainforest storms.”

A cozy comforter during trying times sounds just like what we all need right now. Shop yours soon — they’ll be gone before you know it.