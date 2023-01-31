I'm an Editor Who Spends Hours Online Shopping — and This Duvet Cover Is the Only One I Recommend

My current obsession is the sage green, and I just bought pillows to match

By Amy Schulman
Published on January 31, 2023 07:00 AM

Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover Tout
Photo: Brooklinen

For as long as I can remember, I was a quilt girl. I flitted through colorful patterns and simple hues for years, adoring the brightness it brought to my bedroom. But these days, I've eschewed quilts for the weighted bliss of a duvet — and the only duvet cover I rely on (and wholly recommend) is Brooklinen's Classic Duvet Cover.

The beloved duvet cover has been a staple in my apartment for years, and I've rotated out colors and patterns to keep things interesting. Made from 100 percent cotton, the duvet cover is wonderfully soft — and it only gets softer with time and multiple washes, I've found — complete with a 270-thread count. As someone who has struggled to put duvet covers on, this one is relatively easy thanks to the corner ties that keep the comforter in place and buttons that are easy to latch and unlatch.

Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors and patterns, with staples that are available all the time and shades that are limited edition. Right now, you can grab everything from toffee and window pane to sage green and graphite, all of which are available in sizes twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/Cali king.

And when it's time to launder the duvet cover, simply toss it in the washing machine and tumble dry it on low. Make sure to remove the duvet cover as soon as the drying cycle has finished, though — I've discovered this prevents wrinkles. If you do notice wrinkles post-wash, Brooklinen suggests employing a warm iron if needed.

I'm hardly the only one who has fallen in love with the duvet cover. In fact, it's racked up more than 4,600 perfect reviews from shoppers who say their duvet is "so fluffy" and noted that it even has that "crisp hotel feel."

One five-star reviewer said, "This is my new favorite duvet cover. I have already told friends and family to buy it." They also wrote, "It has softness while being complemented with a crispness that makes this cover perfect." They finished off by adding: "My husband is a hot sleeper and he randomly told me this is his favorite duvet cover because the material is perfect for temperature control throughout the night… and to get it in every color."

While the duvet cover isn't on super sale right now, first-time Brooklinen shoppers qualify for 10 percent off on their first order. This discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Head to Brooklinen to shop the Classic Duvet Cover in multiple colors.

Amy Schulman is a commerce editor who has covered home, travel, food, and fashion for three years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her favorites. Ask her about her favorite nonstick skillet!

