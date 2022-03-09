The actress and supermodel first purchased the property for a reported $3.25 in 1997, when she was married to Andre Agassi

Brooke Shields Sells Longtime L.A. Home She Once Rented to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner for $7.4M

Brooke Shields is saying goodbye to her home of more than two decades.

The actress, 56, has sold her Pacific Palisades home for $7.4 million after first purchasing the house 25 years ago, PEOPLE confirms.

Shields picked up the 5,345-square-foot home for a reported $3.25 million in 1997 while married to tennis legend Andre Agassi, according to Variety. She had previously listed the residence for rent in 2015 for $30,000 per month, according to the same outlet, and later, in 2018, for $25,000, per Architectural Digest.

Some of her former renters include Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who stayed here when still cohabitating after announcing their divorce because their nearby home was being heavily renovated, PEOPLE reported in 2015.

Shields first listed her home for sale in August 2021, according to an earlier Dirt report.

The property was most recently listed with Jade Mills and Albert Sousa of Coldwell Banker Realty. Cody Garcia with The Agency represented the buyer.

The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home, which was built in 1982, boasts canyon and views, plus three full levels with Douglas fir hardwood floors and bright white beamed ceilings throughout.

The main level of the home has a formal dining room and chef's kitchen featuring a marble-topped island, stainless-steel appliances and gorgeous mountain views.

The top floor is entirely dedicated to the primary suite, which includes an office/study, a fireplace, sitting room and balcony looking out to L.A.'s Getty Museum

Other amenities in the suite include a custom walk-in closet and dressing room, makeup vanity and marble-clad steam shower.

The rest of the home comes with plenty of space for entertaining, with a media lounge, wet bar and game room, plus a stepped backyard leading down to the pool deck and hot tub.

While Shields is selling her Pacific Palisades home, she still has a four-story townhouse in New York City. She and her husband, screenwriter and producer Chris Henchy, spent a year and a half restoring the five-bedroom home, which had been divided into eight apartments.

"Even in the heart of New York City, we open the French doors, and in the little backyard, we hear the birds," she told PEOPLE in 2017 Hollywood at Home feature.