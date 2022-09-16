Brittany Snow Celebrates Best Friend's Wedding in Morocco Days After Announcing Split from Husband

Brittany Snow is enjoying a trip to Marrakech after announcing her split from husband Tyler Stanaland on Wednesday.

In a series of snaps posted on her Instagram Story, the Pitch Perfect star, 36, gave an inside look into her vacation in celebration of her friend, and 90210 alum, Jessica Stroup's wedding. "Hello Morocco," Snow wrote on a stunning shot of a palm tree-filled scene.

Brittany Snow/Instagram

"My best friend is getting married in this magical heaven," she captioned another video panning over a serene water view.

Brittany Snow/Instagram

Additional photos showed off the destination's beautiful architecture, bustling souks and mule-drawn carts. She concluded the Story with a group shot of her smiling beside the bride-to-be.

Brittany Snow/Instagram

Snow and Stanaland — who tied the knot in March 2020 in Malibu — announced their split on Instagram this past Wednesday.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the actress wrote beside a shot of the two cuddled up on the subway. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," she added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Kevin Mazur/Getty

News of the breakup comes after Stanaland revealed his Selling the OC co-star, Kayla Cardona, tried to kiss him while he was still married to Snow.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," Stanaland said on an episode of the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast.

A source later revealed to PEOPLE that Snow "never wanted" her husband on the show and that it was the "final straw" for their marriage.

"They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent," another insider said.