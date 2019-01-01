It’s been a banner 2018 for Brittany Cartwright, including her 25-lb. weight loss and engagement to Vanderpump Rules costar Jax Taylor. But one day before the year came to a close, the Kentucky native hit a speed bump when an airline passenger allegedly assaulted her — pushing her and putting gum in her hair.

Cartwright opened up about the alleged incident on Twitter in a post on Sunday.

She claimed in her tweet that while flying from Atlanta to Miami on a Delta flight, she was using the first class airplane bathroom when a female passenger “started shaking my door a good 3 to 4 times [even though] I had already told her someone was in there.” After Cartwright stepped out, she allegedly showed the passenger “where it said occupied and vacant.” The passenger then used the restroom, but mocked the reality star when she returned to her seat.

From there, things allegedly got worse. When Cartwright was exiting the jet bridge, the female passenger pushed and pulled her hair, Cartwright claimed. The woman also allegedly put gum in Cartwright’s hair — a photo of which the reality star posted.

“Jax saw it all happen so of course we walk after her and say how dare you touch me, I did nothing but show you a sign,” Cartwright wrote. “This kind of behavior is not acceptable and I will be pressing charges. This incident was a complete assault. I had to cut gum out of my hair. I did absolutely nothing to deserve this and I feel like a mean girl like this needs to be put in [her] place before she acts like this to someone else.”

I’m so disgusted by what happened to me today while flying from Atlanta to Miami. @Delta I hope you see this and take the necessary measures, defending what is right, as I know I will. pic.twitter.com/R2X7LAHIJN — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) December 30, 2018

Cartwright then when on to question Delta, claiming that the airline’s staff and flight attendants did nothing to help. The company’s official Twitter account did respond to Cartwright to say they would look into the incident, and a Delta rep told PEOPLE on Tuesday, “The airline has reached out to learn more.”

A rep for Cartwright did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“How would you feel if you were assaulted in the middle of a huge airport and not one worker there came to help?” she wrote.

“I hope Delta does the right thing,” Cartwright added, in her original tweet. “I have her flight information, seat number, everything. I would NEVER ever disrespect someone this way, no matter how mad they made me so I can’t believe this behavior exists. It makes me sad and I can’t get over it. I will make sure this lady knows she can’t treat people this way. If this is what she will do at an AIRPORT (and get away with it), imagine what she is doing elsewhere?”

Let’s all just try a bit harder to be kind to each other and get along in 2019! It’s NYE and we have so much to look forward to! ❤️❤️❤️ have a blast tonight guys!! It’s a new year! — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) December 31, 2018

Despite how upsetting the incident was, Cartwright seemed to have a positive perspective come New Year’s Eve.

“Let’s all just try a bit harder to be kind to each other and get along in 2019!” she wrote on Twitter. “It’s NYE and we have so much to look forward to! ❤️❤️❤️ have a blast tonight guys!! It’s a new year!”

“I’m ready for you 2019!!” she added on Instagram, captioning a bathing suit photo. “People may try to bring you down or mess with your happiness but no matter what always be true to YOU and smile through the bs because it will get better!!”

“In 2019 I’m getting MARRIED, I’m turning 30, and I’m going to make this year the best year yet… because ya know what!? We deserve it, and so do all of you!” she added. “Happy New Year guys! I have a lot of resolutions and I think it’s important to always work on yourself. (That’s one reason I’m posting this photo because I am proud of how much weight I have lost and how healthy and happy I feel!) but I’m still a work in progress and I plan to keep bettering myself each day! 💙Cheers Y’all!💙”