Britney Spears Sells Calabasas Home at a Loss for $10 Million Less Than a Year After Buying It The star purchased the home for $11.8 million, just days after her June wedding to Sam Asghari By Wendy Geller Published on March 2, 2023 07:35 PM Photo: Joe Scarnici/WireImage; One Shot Productions Britney Spears is handing over the keys to her Calabasas, Calif. home. The seven-bedroom, nine-bath, 11,600-square-foot estate sold for just over $10 million — about $2 million less than the star bought it for. Spears, 40, purchased the home for $11.8 million, according to Variety's Dirt, just days after her June wedding to Sam Asghari, 28. She listed it for $12 million with Bryce Pennel of Compass in January. Sam Asghari Responds to Rumors He's Controlling Britney Spears' Social Media One Shot Productions At the time of her initial purchase of the home, a source told PEOPLE that Spears was delighted with the property. "Britney loves her new house. She picked it out with Sam," the insider said. "She wanted a fresh start with Sam. It's been very important to her to have a home that she picked up without having to ask for approval from [dad Jamie Spears]." One Shot Productions Spears herself made note of the house in a since-deleted Instagram post, lamenting at the time about the difficulties of juggling home buying and a wedding just days apart. "Haven't been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 … oh well it's coming together," she wrote. One Shot Productions The house, which sits on a 1.6 acre lot, is a one-story contemporary Mediterranean style and features dramatic double entry doors that open onto a grand foyer with 33-foot ceilings. The backyard features striking mountain views from the mosaic-tiled pool, which has waterfall and a jacuzzi. Elsewhere there's a covered, heated patio with an outdoor kitchen, plus a one-bedroom guest house. One Shot Productions Inside, the chef's kitchen includes a wraparound breakfast bar, a center Island with hand carved details, multiple food prep areas, and an oversized walk-in pantry. One Shot Productions A private, surround-sound home screening room provides theater-style seating and a dramatic gilded tray ceiling One Shot Productions Spears' primary suite boasts a fireplace, sitting area, dual walk-in closets with wood cabinetry and a shower with two entrances. One Shot Productions Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Celebrate Christmas with Meditation Hike: 'Merry Britmas' Additional highlights include a home office, gift-wrapping room, wine cellar, and maid's quarters; plus various formal and informal living areas.