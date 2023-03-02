Britney Spears Sells Calabasas Home at a Loss for $10 Million Less Than a Year After Buying It

The star purchased the home for $11.8 million, just days after her June wedding to Sam Asghari

CARSON, CA - MAY 11: Britney Spears arrives at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango 2013 at The Home Depot Center on May 11, 2013 in Carson, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/WireImage); Britney Spears Calabasas home for sale
Photo: Joe Scarnici/WireImage; One Shot Productions

Britney Spears is handing over the keys to her Calabasas, Calif. home.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bath, 11,600-square-foot estate sold for just over $10 million — about $2 million less than the star bought it for.

Spears, 40, purchased the home for $11.8 million, according to Variety's Dirt, just days after her June wedding to Sam Asghari, 28. She listed it for $12 million with Bryce Pennel of Compass in January.

Britney Spears Calabasas home for sale
One Shot Productions

At the time of her initial purchase of the home, a source told PEOPLE that Spears was delighted with the property.

"Britney loves her new house. She picked it out with Sam," the insider said. "She wanted a fresh start with Sam. It's been very important to her to have a home that she picked up without having to ask for approval from [dad Jamie Spears]."

Britney Spears Calabasas home for sale
One Shot Productions

Spears herself made note of the house in a since-deleted Instagram post, lamenting at the time about the difficulties of juggling home buying and a wedding just days apart.

"Haven't been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … 🤧🤧🤧🤔🤔🤔 … oh well it's coming together," she wrote.

Britney Spears Calabasas home for sale
One Shot Productions

The house, which sits on a 1.6 acre lot, is a one-story contemporary Mediterranean style and features dramatic double entry doors that open onto a grand foyer with 33-foot ceilings.

The backyard features striking mountain views from the mosaic-tiled pool, which has waterfall and a jacuzzi. Elsewhere there's a covered, heated patio with an outdoor kitchen, plus a one-bedroom guest house.

Britney Spears Calabasas home for sale
One Shot Productions

Inside, the chef's kitchen includes a wraparound breakfast bar, a center Island with hand carved details, multiple food prep areas, and an oversized walk-in pantry.

Britney Spears Calabasas home for sale
One Shot Productions

A private, surround-sound home screening room provides theater-style seating and a dramatic gilded tray ceiling

Britney Spears Calabasas home for sale
One Shot Productions

Spears' primary suite boasts a fireplace, sitting area, dual walk-in closets with wood cabinetry and a shower with two entrances.

Britney Spears Calabasas home for sale
One Shot Productions

Additional highlights include a home office, gift-wrapping room, wine cellar, and maid's quarters; plus various formal and informal living areas.

