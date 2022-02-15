Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Russell Simmons are also among the famous previous owners of the luxury unit

Britney Spears' Former NYC Penthouse, First Owned by Cher, Listed for $7 Million

A New York City penthouse once owned by Britney Spears has just hit the market.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom condo is currently listed by Ian Slater of Compass, which has nicknamed it the "Celebrity Penthouse in the Sky," for $6,995,000.

Spears owned the Manhattan penthouse for four years, including in 2003 when she released the Grammy-winning single "Toxic," per a release shared with PEOPLE. While there, she connected two adjoining units, expanding the home into its current 3,787-square-foot abode.

Iconic singer Cher was the very first owner of the condo after buying it in the 1980s, according to the release. She later sold it to Russell Simmons for $1.6 million. Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards also once owned the "quad-plex" penthouse.

The condo, which includes an elevator entrance on each of its four levels, boasts an open floor plan in the main living area along with 12-foot ceilings. There's a wood-burning fireplace in the large living and dining room area and a chef's kitchen with a central island.

A full-sized laundry room and a private powder room complete the main floor.

On the top level, a 400-square-foot terrace offers a view of the Empire State Building and New York City skyline.

A den, a full bathroom, and a flexible area that could serve as a game room or a fifth bedroom are also upstairs, while the bottom level has two bedrooms suites, each with a custom closet

Also on the low level, the primary suite comes complete with another fireplace, generous closet space, and a wet bar. The adjoining bath has Italian marble and Tasos flooring.

Another former home of the pop icon sold in February of 2021.

The Italian villa-inspired L.A. mansion was listed with Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Josh and Matt Altman.

Spears moved into the approximately 7,500-square-foot home in Beverly Hills after filing for divorce from ex Kevin Federline in 2007 and lived there until 2012.