Britney Spears’s Former 'Paparazzi Proof' L.A. Mansion for Sale for $6.8M — See Inside!

Britney Spear’s former Los Angeles mansion is hitting the market one more time.

After filing for divorce from ex Kevin Federline in 2007, the “Oops!... I Did It Again” singer, now 38, moved into an approximately 7,500-square-foot home in Beverly Hills, where she lived until 2012. The home was most recently put up for sale in 2018, when it was listed for $9 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

PEOPLE can confirm the Italian villa-inspired home is back on the market with a major price drop. It’s now listed for a $6.8 million with Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate — stars of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

“What makes this house special is that it's in one of the top gated communities in Los Angeles,” Matt tells PEOPLE of Summit, the exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood where the six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home is located. “It's incredibly safe, so it's where celebrities want to be.”

According to Matt, the home itself is “virtually paparazzi-proof." He notes, “It has gates within a gated community, just to show how important privacy was to Britney Spears. There is no angle or anything that can be seen from any other house or hill, nothing whatsoever.”

Celebrities may also be attracted to the home, which was placed on the market at the end of June, because of the detached guest house on the property, which Matt says Spears may have used for her security team.

“If you have guests that you want to stay but you don't want them in the house, or if you want to have a live-in housekeeper, it's wonderful,” he explains.

Inside the main house, a two-story entryway, home theater, massive home office and chef’s kitchen with a breakfast nook are some of the notable features. High ceilings and an open floor plan bring airiness and elegance to the home, and, according to Matt, “all the ceilings were hand-painted by artists.”

Outside, a saltwater swimming pool centers the backyard, surrounded by a firepit, in-ground jacuzzi and entertaining area. There’s also plenty of grassy space for kids to run around — something which was important to Spears when she lived in the home. She shares sons Jayden James, 13, and Sean, 14, — both of whom were born shortly before she purchased this home — with Federline.

“The backyard is incredibly kid-friendly,” Matt says, adding that Spears “had one of the most beautiful custom kids' treehouses in the backyard” when she lived there.

Spears currently lives in Thousand Oaks, north of Los Angeles. She’s recently been filling her time social distancing with plenty of workouts and dance parties, which she's been sharing with fans on Instagram.