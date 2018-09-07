Baggage Handlers at Heathrow Airport Honor Freddie Mercury—Who Once Worked the Same Job

Before Freddie Mercury was Queen’s lead vocalist, he was a baggage handler at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Born Farrokh Bulsara, the singer would have been 72 years old on September 5, and in honor of his birthday, the baggage crew of British Airways decided to pay tribute to him with a video of themselves dancing to Queen.

In the video, the handlers perform a choreographed number and lip sync to the band’s hit song “I Want to Break Free.”

While standing at baggage claim, the nine-member troupe sports faux mustaches and neon yellow jackets, and each member holds a piece of rolling luggage in either bright yellow or white—which they use as a prop to accompany their dance moves. Their wands also double as air guitars as they rock out to the song while onlookers with posters cheer them on.

Heathrow Airport

The video and dance routine took nearly two weeks to produce, one of the handlers says in the video. “We can’t wait to show it off to the public,” he says.

“Freddie Mercury—the great entertainer of all time—going in his shoes is uh, terrifying,” another crew member says on screen.

According to ThePointsGuy, the airline worked with British choreographer Lyndon Lloyd to create the routine and the video, which features footage from the upcoming film Bohemian Rhapsody, which is about Mercury’s life, his rise to fame through Queen, and his tragic death from AIDS complications in 1991.

The travel blog also reports that on September 5, the airport had a series of tributes to the star, and dubbed the day “Freddie Mercury Day,” where they offered any traveler named Freddie, Fred, Frederick or Farrokh access to a British Airway’s exclusive lounge in Terminal 5. The terminal also displayed Queen memorabilia on the arrivals boards and played the band’s songs through the airport speakers.

Bohemian Rhapsody hits theaters on October 24.