Shoppers Are 'Impressed' with How Sturdy and Easy to Assemble This Pop-Up Canopy Is, and It's on Sale
Summer is very much in full swing, and as you're spending all day outside in the sun, you want to make sure you're best protected. Besides stocking up on your go-to sunscreen, making sure you have some shade is key too, and a pop-up canopy tent is essential.
And Amazon shoppers say the on-sale Britech Pop-Up Canopy is "perfect" for all summer activities — and they're "impressed" with its easy setup, too. It measures 10 feet by 10 feet, so the tent is large enough to fit the whole family and some friends in the backyard. Plus, its sun-protective fabric not only helps deflect harmful UV rays, but it's flame-resistant and is equipped with a powder coat finish that doesn't chip or peel. The steel frame is corrosion-resistant, too.
The pop-up tent, which comes in nine colors including white, forest green, and khaki, is designed to be set up in just minutes. All you have to do is unfold the steel frame, latch on the canopy top to each end, and lock everything in place. You can easily adjust the height of your tent with the auto-slider button, too. It also comes with four sandbags, four ropes, eight nails and hooks, and a wheeled bag to ensure that your tent stays well secured in the ground. The sandbags can be used as additional protection on extra windy days.
If you're thinking of transporting the canopy, packing up is simple: Once you take down all of the parts, just toss them in its wheeled bag, which makes the large canopy a breeze to a beach or campsite.
Shoppers just can't get over how "sturdy and well made" the pop-up canopy is. One five-star reviewer called it the "best canopy tent ever," and added, "you will not go wrong with this one … Take this canopy to all your favorite sporting events or just head out to the backyard."
Others are pleased with how well the tent works to provide them shade and keep them cool, while another shopper raved that it's ideal for barbecues: "Sturdy for sure and kept ourselves shaded and the food as well. Definitely recommend [it] for those planning to be outdoors a lot this summer," they wrote.
Right now, you can get the pop-up canopy for just $133, right in time for plenty of backyard parties you're sure to host this summer.
