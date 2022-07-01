Shoppers Are 'Impressed' with How Sturdy and Easy to Assemble This Pop-Up Canopy Is, and It's on Sale

The pop-up tent, which comes in nine colors including white, forest green, and khaki, is designed to be set up in just minutes. All you have to do is unfold the steel frame, latch on the canopy top to each end, and lock everything in place. You can easily adjust the height of your tent with the auto-slider button, too. It also comes with four sandbags, four ropes, eight nails and hooks, and a wheeled bag to ensure that your tent stays well secured in the ground. The sandbags can be used as additional protection on extra windy days.