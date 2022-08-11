Amazon Shoppers Call This Their 'Go-To Vacuum,' and It Has Double Discounts Right Now

Vacuuming the house is hardly what anyone would call a fun activity — but it is a necessity. After all, you need some kind of powerful device to pick up all the dirt and hair scattered around the house, and a handy cordless vacuum is sure to do the trick.

Consider shopping the Britech Cordless Stick Vacuum, which currently includes double discounts at Amazon. The stick vacuum can reach a suction power of 23,000 pascals, effortlessly picking up dust, pet hair, and other messes on carpets and hardwood floors. Since it's so lightweight, the vacuum is easy to maneuver, complete with an expandable tube that makes it easy to clean difficult-to-reach places. Plus, the LED display at the top of the device allows you to clearly see the controls and check the battery level.

Users can also transform the vacuum into a handheld device, giving you the option to clean upholstered items, curtains, and even car interiors. Simply shorten the neck and attach the included accessories, like the crevice or brush tool. Once fully charged, the vacuum will last for 30 minutes, and it's outfitted with a HEPA filtration system, trapping dust and allergens as you go.

Buy It! Britech Cordless Stick Vacuum, $133 with coupon (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with some noting that it's "like a Dyson" and calling it their "go-to vacuum." One user enthused, "It picked up enough cat hair for potential assembly of a replacement cat," while another wrote: "Since the first time I used this hand vac I've been dying to let everyone know what an incredible product it is."

A third five-star reviewer shared: "I have been looking for something like this for years!" They wrote, "I am going to get this for all of my extended family members," and added: "I love that I can just pick this up easily and do quick vacuuming between Zoom sessions every day." Plus, they appreciated that it's "lightweight," "highly maneuverable," and has "great sucking power." They finished off by saying: "It's a perfect holiday and birthday gift for yourself or another."

Head to Amazon to get the Britech Cordless Stick Vacuum while it has double discounts.

