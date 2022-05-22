Amazon Shoppers Actually 'Look Forward to Using' This Stick Vacuum — and It's Only $100
Cleaning the house is hardly anyone's favorite task, but it can be made much more tolerable if you're using a vacuum cleaner that makes the job a breeze.
So if you've been on the lookout for a device that's not only powerful but also plenty affordable, look to the Britech Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is $100 at Amazon. The stick vacuum is designed with three power modes and a suction that can hit speeds up to 23,000 pascals. Use it on carpets and hardwood floors to pick up dirt, dust, pet dander, and hair with ease. Since the vacuum is so lightweight, it can be easily carried from room to room.
Thanks to the LED display at the top of the vacuum, you'll be able to toggle between modes and check the battery level. The device can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum, giving you the ability to target more specific places around the house. Attach the crevice tool to reach in between couch cushions or use the mini brush to focus on upholstered items.
Buy It! Britech Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this cordless vacuum cleaner, with some noting that they "look forward to using it" and say that it has a "far better value" than a Dyson. One reviewer even wrote, "I was very surprised that it has better suction at the higher two speeds and runs longer than the Dyson on a full charge," while another shared: "I tackled the entire house with this unit without any stress on my back."
A third reviewer explained that the vacuum is "really convenient for cleaning up the crumbs and dirt" their kids leave around the house. They appreciate how powerful the suction is on both carpet and bare floors, adding: "I didn't have to go over the same spots again repeatedly."
Head to Amazon to get the Britech Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale for $100.