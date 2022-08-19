Whether it's the middle of the night and you're craving a snack or early in the morning and you don't want to disturb your partner with overhead lighting, there's a simple solution to easily help you see: LED lights.

And the Brilliant Evolution LED Lights are currently on sale at Amazon — a pack of six is just $35, which breaks down to just under $6 apiece.

These aren't the multi-colored LED lights you've seen on TikTok, but instead a more practical kind for everyday use. Available in packs of one, two, three, and six, these LED puck lights come with heavy-duty mounting tape and screws, so you can choose which method you would like to use for the application. You can place the lights under cabinets, in closets, on stairs, and even in trunks.

Each pack of lights comes with a wireless remote, which can be used to turn the lights on and off in addition to a dimmer to easily adjust the brightness. If you're prone to forgetting to shut the lights off, then you'll want to utilize the auto-off setting. The lights can be set to automatically shut off in 15, 30, 60, or 120-minute intervals using the remote, or manually with a simple touch. Each light requires three AA batteries and is made to last up to 100 hours.

Buy It! Brilliant Evolution LED Lights 6-Pack with Remote, $34.98 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

These bright, cordless LED lights have garnered over 23,800 five-star ratings. Shoppers have nothing but praise for the lights' easy assembly and called them "the perfect solution" and "exactly what I needed."

"It literally took me five minutes to install," wrote one shopper who even said they "have already told lots of family and friends" all about the product. "I LOVE that there are sticky pads on it because I did not want to puncture my cabinets with screws," they added.

Other shoppers appreciate the functionality and appearance of the lights. "The color of the light is warm and natural instead of the typical stark white of most LEDs," shared another five-star reviewer who called them a "great addition to the kitchen."

Not only are these lights simple to install and functional, but they are cost-efficient, according to one shopper who called this the "easiest way to brighten up your kitchen."

"Would highly recommend it for anyone looking for a quick and easy way to add light under cabinets instead of getting installed lighting for [a] higher cost," they explained.

Be sure to snag this six-pack of Brilliant Evolution LED lights while they are on sale to add more light to those typical dark spots in your home.

