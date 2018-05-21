Brielle Biermann Is Feeling 'So Blessed' to Be Moving into Her New Atlanta Condo: See Inside

Brielle Biermann has a home of her own!

The 21-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star and daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann is showing off her new digs on Instagram.

“#AskBelieveRecieve feeling so blessed to be in my first apartment!” she writes alongside a photo of herself taking in the view from her glassy, ultramodern space in Atlanta.

RELATED: Tour NeNe Leakes’ New Atlanta Home: It May Have Two Kitchens, but She Still Eats in Her Bedroom!

Brielle posted a video tour of her new place on her Instagram stories, showing off the master bath, hallway, and what appears to be the master bedroom. The mater bath boasts marble tile floors, a spacious shower and separate bath tub and connects to a walk-in closet.

The living room and bedroom feature floor-to-ceiling windows, offering expansive city views, and what seems to be gray-tone hardwood flooring.

Brielle Biermann Instagram

Brielle previously announced on Instagram that she was moving out of her mom’s home, and showed off the artwork Kim gifted her as a housewarming present for her new condo: a glitter-adorned mold of a woman’s nude upper body with two black butterflies covering the nipples.

“SO obsessed with this piece @kimzolciakbiermann got me as an early bday present for my condo!” Brielle wrote. “Resin, foam, feathers and nitro acrylic spray paint! by a Swedish sculpture artist. thanks mamaaaa and @art_angels.

“It’s getting real!! My baby @briellebiermann is moving out!” wrote the mother of six, 40, reposting the same photo.

The reality star seems to be moving in on her own.

Though she recently split from boyfriend Michael Kopech, 22, a top pitching prospect for the Chicago White Sox, in March, she’d previously told TooFab.com that her plan had always been to live by herself first.

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Still ‘Can’t Believe’ She Lives in Her New 4,000-Square-Foot Manhattan Loft

RELATED VIDEO: Brielle Biermann Denies Undergoing Plastic Surgery After Criticism of Her ‘Thicker’ Face

She told the outlet in December, “Me and Michael have both agreed that it would be best for me to live on my own for six months to a year to gain some independence and figure out the world on my own. I don’t ever want to have to depend on a man, so I want to learn to do things on my own and support myself before I go from living in my parents house to living with a man.”

The Bravo star will always have a home at her mom’s place, too. “I love being home, and I love being with my siblings and my family,” she said.