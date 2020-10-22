"My sister and I have always loved Napa Valley, we have a wine here, we're always here," Brie said on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast

Brie and Nikki Bella Are Moving! Sisters Open Up About the 'Twin Decision' to Settle in Napa Valley

The Bella twins are moving!

Brie and Nikki Bella, both 36, shared in the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast that they are moving with their families to Napa Valley, California.

The twins explained that after some conversations together, they both wanted to downsize their homes and live in one of their favorite and most-visited places.

While Brie has already moved to the California wine country, Nikki is waiting until fiancé Artem Chigvintsev is done filming this season of Dancing with the Stars.

"I feel like everyone's like, 'Well duh, of course they did.' You know, my sister and I have always loved Napa Valley, we have a wine here, we're always here," Brie said, adding that "it was a very last-minute move that happened very spontaneously."

"We majorly downsized. We wanted to be more simple," continued Brie, who is married to Daniel Bryan. "You guys have always known how Bryan and I are, so we were just like, we need to get back to who we were before kids, and let's simplify our life and live more country, and we're doing it. And so we did it!"

Nikki chimed in to say that she'll soon be following her sister.

"So I'm also moving to Napa Valley — well, not just me, but my family. Artem, Matteo and I," Nikki said, noting fan speculation about why she had left her home in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I know everyone was trying to figure out like, why did she sell her home in Phoenix? Oh yeah, to be with Artem in L.A., and that is the truth. But after Dancing with the Stars is over, we will be moving over to Napa Valley as well. Artem and I already have a home there we're very excited about," she said, adding, "we downsized as well."

Nikki said that after spending a summer in the Arizona heat during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she was inspired to change her lifestyle.

"I will say the one thing COVID taught me was to simplify my life, and in all areas," she explained. "But I just sort of look at all my things and I'm like, 'What does this really mean? What does this mean when we're in this situation?' Like, what do I really want my money to go towards? You know, and for me it was like seeing beautiful parts of the world, having amazing experiences and new memories with my family. Going to cool places."

"Brie and I were talking, and I was just like, 'Wow, I wanna downsize. I wanna live in my dream area with my sister and her family,' " Nikki said. "And I want my money to go somewhere else. Making memories around the world with my family. So, I will be on the Napa Valley train, headed to live with Brie here in a few months."

"It was definitely a twin decision," Nikki said, joking, "Our poor guys."

Nikki and Brie both welcomed sons in August, just hours apart.