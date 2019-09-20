Disney Star Bridgit Mendler Lists Los Angeles Lake-View Home for $2 Million — See Inside!

Calling all Good Luck Charlie and Lemonade Mouth lovers — Bridgit Mendler’s house is now on the market!

The former Disney actress, 26, is selling her home in Los Angeles, which features stunning lake views, three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.

The gated Cape Cod-style home in the neighborhood of Silver Lake is listed for $1.997 million with Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Mendler bought the house six years ago for $1.075 million.

Image zoom Jo David for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Jo David for Sotheby’s International Realty

Nestled high above street level, it features a romantic, covered front porch along with a massive tree on the sloped lot.

Inside, the white-walled living spaces makes for an open yet cozy feel. The light-filled living room has hardwood floors, built in shelves and a brick fireplace.

The beautiful chef’s kitchen boasts custom blue floor tiles, a farm sink, center island and a bright window alcove for casual dining.

Image zoom Jo David for Sotheby’s International Realty

A view of the lake can be enjoyed right from the master suite’s large window. The master bath includes a skylight, and vintage clawfoot tub.

Image zoom Jo David for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Jo David for Sotheby’s International Realty

Image zoom Jo David for Sotheby’s International Realty

Mendler’s home also features a serene backyard with multiple patios and covered sitting areas, as well as a vegetable garden.

Image zoom Jo David for Sotheby’s International Realty

Mendler played Juliet van Heusen on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place alongside Selena Gomez beginning in 2009 and transitioned to the lead role of Teddy Duncan on Good Luck Charlie in 2010. She later appeared in the Disney Channel original movie Lemonade Mouth and contributed several songs to the film’s soundtrack.

After her Disney days, the actress appeared on Undateable and Nashville.