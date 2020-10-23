Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman List Their Neighboring Mansions for $14.6 Million — See Inside!

The actress and her composer husband are selling their back-to-back mansions, which can be purchased individually or as a set

Bridget Fonda and Danny Elfman are saying goodbye to their impressive back-to-back mansions!

The actress, who is the daughter of late actor Peter Fonda, and her composer husband have put their shared Los Angeles properties on the market for $5.8 million and $8.8 million — for a combined price tag of $14.6 million.

The smaller property, which is available to purchase separately or together with the main home, is about 4,300 square feet and has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as plenty of luxurious living spaces decorated in a mid-century style.

Meanwhile, the larger home, measuring around 8,300 square feet, boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The home also boasts a number of more unique amenities, including a sunroom overlooking a courtyard and fountain as well as a massive ballroom, which the couple converted into a home theater.

Even though the couple are putting both homes on the market simultaneously, the two properties were purchased many years apart.

Elfman purchased the larger home back in 2000 for $2.13 million before tying the knot with Fonda, according to the Wall Street Journal. Although he explained that what drew him to the property was the fact that it “hadn’t been all redone,” the mansion needed an extensive restoration — which ended up taking about three years and costing around $3 million.

“There was a point where I was kicking myself, like I’m putting all this money in and I don’t even get an extra room,” he told the newspaper. “But there’s a certain point where you’ve committed to a project and you have to see it through.”

Fonda and Elfman, who wed in 2003 and are parents to a 15-year-old son, lived together in the main house for over a decade, before Elfman purchased the neighboring home for $3.6 million in 2015.

The composer told the Wall Street Journal that he purchased the property without taking a closer look at it first, as his wife had already fallen in love it.

Although the pair never planned on selling their mansions, the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.

As lockdown began, they headed to Santa Barbara, where they own a ranch. While initially they only planned on staying there for a month, they ended up deciding to make the ranch their primary home.