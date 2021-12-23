The Selling Sunset star announced his split from the model on Tuesday, the same day his twin brother announced his own breakup from Chrishell Stause

Brett Oppenheim Says He's 'Grateful' for Ex Tina Louise: 'I Will Always Love Her'

The Oppenheim twins both ended relationships this week, but they both hope to stay friends with their exes.

Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim, 44, shared a tribute to his now-ex girlfriend, model Tina Louise, 40, that celebrated their lasting friendship.

In a Wednesday Instagram post featuring five photos of the ex-couple, Brett outlined the things he still loves about Louise. "Tina is the most genuine, loving, beautiful woman I could have ever dreamed of, with the most breathtaking smile. I will always love her and be her friend," he wrote across the photo gallery.

The caption addressed Louise directly. "I am grateful for you Tina," Brett wrote. "For your love, your laugh, your smile, and for our enduring friendship."

The message appeared to be well-received by his ex. "Awwww you lil s- - - ! Love you always x ❤️," Louise commented.

Brett announced his "very recent" split from Louise in an Instagram story on Tuesday in response to a follower's question. "Okay, this question has absolutely nothing to do with real estate, but I will answer it. As of very recently, actually, yes."

The couple had been dating publicly since April. Neither Brett nor Louise has commented on why they split.

The breakup announcement came just hours after Oppenheim's twin brother, Jason Oppenheim, 44, confirmed he'd split from Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Jason wrote on his Instagram Story. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

Stause, 40, echoed the sentiments in her own breakup announcement. "Jason was and is my best friend," she shared. "The amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

The Dancing with the Stars alum did give a reason for her split with Jason: their views on children.

"Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes," she said. "All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best...I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."

Jason previously dated another of his Oppenheim Group agents, Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald.