Brett Oppenheim Reveals He and Girlfriend Tina Louise Split 'Very Recently'

Brett Oppenheim's announcement comes just hours after his twin brother Jason Oppenheim revealed that he and Chrishell Stause had also gone their separate ways

Twins really do do everything together!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The real estate agent, 44, confirmed in an Instagram Story that he was single, after he and girlfriend Tina Louise ended their relationship.

Responding to a follower who inquired about his romantic status, Brett said: "Okay, this question has absolutely nothing to do with real estate, but I will answer it. As of very recently, actually, yes."

Brett and Louise made their relationship Instagram official in April. At the time, Brett shared photos of the pair walking along the beach.

"Nice little vacation from Selling Sunset drama!" he wrote at the time.

In July, the couple also vacationed in Italy with some of his Selling Sunset costars including Jason and Stause.

Brett didn't reveal when exactly the pair called it quits. Louise has not yet not addressed the breakup publicly. Neither star returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brett Oppenheim announces split from GF Tina Louise Credit: Brett Oppenheim/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hours earlier, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Jason and Strause were through, five months after going public. Both addressed their breakup on Instagram, citing "different wants regarding a family."

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Oppenheim wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

Chrishell stause, Jason Oppenheim Credit: Chrishell stause/instagram

Stause also spoke openly about the decision to end the relationship due to their "ideas for family ultimately not being aligned" in a post of her own.

"Jason was and is my best friend," she wrote, adding that "the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."