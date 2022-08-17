Brett Oppenheim and New Girlfriend, German Tattoo Artist Samantha Abdul, 'Clicked Right Away': Source

Oppenheim confirmed he had split from girlfriend Tina Louise last December, but the exes remain friends

By
and Mary Park
Published on August 17, 2022
*EXCLUSIVE* - Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim enjoys a dinner date with his new model girlfriend at Lava in Beverly Hills
Brett Oppenheim and Samantha Abdul. Photo: BACKGRID

Brett Oppenheim has a new leading lady in his life.

The Selling Sunset real estate agent, 45, was spotted out at dinner on August 13 with tattoo artist Samantha Abdul in Beverly Hills.

The two were dressed in all black with Abdul wearing a figure-hugging dress paired with heels and a sparkling purse while the reality star wore a button-up dress shirt and dark pants.

A source close to Abdul tells PEOPLE that the two met in July while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, and "they clicked right away." Abdul is based in Hamburg, Germany, but she and Oppenheim have been meeting up around the world, including on a recent trip to Budapest, Hungary. "They have seen each other several times since they met in spite of the big distance," says the source. "They enjoy each other's company and love spending time together."

Still, the source says that "at the moment they want to take things slow and see where it takes them."

Abdul already has a child but "has no plans for any further kids of her own," the source adds, noting this "definitely takes a lot of pressure off the relationship. They can completely concentrate on getting to know each other."

Brett has already introduced Abdul to his twin brother, Jason Oppenheim, and some friends including Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet from Selling Sunset.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: (L-R) In this image released on June 5, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim. Amy Sussman/Getty

The source said that even before meeting Brett, Abdul had been considering opening up her own tattoo shop in L.A. and moving to the city, though now she is "even more determined to take this big step."

The budding relationship comes months after Brett announced his split from model Tina Louise in an Instagram story in December in response to a follower's question.

The former couple had been dating publicly since April 2021.

brett oppenheim, tina-louise
Brett Oppenheim/Instagram

Shortly after announcing that breakup, Brett took to Instagram to share a tribute to his now-ex girlfriend that celebrated their lasting friendship.

In a post featuring five photos of the ex-couple, he outlined the things he still loves about Louise.

"Tina is the most genuine, loving, beautiful woman I could have ever dreamed of, with the most breathtaking smile. I will always love her and be her friend," he wrote alongside the photo gallery.

The caption addressed Louise directly. "I am grateful for you Tina," he wrote. "For your love, your laugh, your smile, and for our enduring friendship."

The message appeared to be well-received by his ex. "Awwww you lil s- - - ! Love you always x ❤️," Louise commented.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jason has also been involved in a new romance after splitting from his Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause in December. He is dating model Marie-Lou Nurk after the pair also met in Mykonos, where they were photographed kissing.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Day Shift earlier this month.

