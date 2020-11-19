“Feel the experience of this home — lived in and loved," the rocker said about the property

Bret Michaels is ready to say goodbye to his resort-style Arizona estate.

On Thursday, the 57-year-old musician listed his expansive Scottsdale property for $3.299 million, represented by Engel & Völkers real estate advisor Bob Nathan.

"We could not be more honored to list the stunning, resort-style home of our friend, philanthropist and local valley resident, Bret Michaels," Nathan said in a statement. "If the walls could talk, they'd be recounting for days the stories of the parties, good times and stars who've worked and played here."

The 9,000-square-foot compound boasts five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, and sits on five acres of land. It has been featured in several TV shows, including The Big Interview with Dan Rather, MTV’s Cribs and Rock n Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar, as well as a number of Michaels’s music videos.

Michaels is offering to sell the "Cabo-style" home with all the original furniture included.

"There is the potential for the home to be sold completely turnkey with furniture included, minus the artwork," Nathan said. "It's a rare opportunity to own this type of property so close to downtown Scottsdale, and with such a grand scale of usable land."

The new owners can enjoy the year-round warm, sunny Arizona weather with an oasis pool equipped with a custom waterslide, as well as private dirt bike trails, sand volleyball and basketball courts.

Inside, the home is decorated in warm, desert tones. Michaels also made sure to provide ample lounging spaces, with plush cushioned couches placed throughout the home.

"Feel the experience of this home — lived in and loved," Michaels said in a statement on the listing's website.