Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul Shows off His Rustic Family Cabin in Idaho: 'It's a Dream Come True'

Image zoom

Aaron Paul has made a name for himself in Hollywood, but the Breaking Bad star is still an Idaho boy at heart.

In addition to his estate in L.A., the 40-year-old Breaking Bad star owns a log cabin-style getaway in his home state — in a small town two-and-a-half hours from Boise — which acts as a respite from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

He recently opened up the family home, which he built from scratch, to Architectural Digest for their March “Star Power” issue, where it was featured alongside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s minimalistic California mansion.

“I poured my heart and soul into this thing, as did Jake Arnold and Pearson [Design Group],” the Westworld actor told AD, referring to the design talents who helped him turn his cabin into a reality. “I was pulling my hair out a lot during the process, but living in a place that you built is a dream come true.”

Image zoom Simon Upton/Architectural Digest

RELATED: See Inside Kylie Jenner’s ‘Perfect’ Pink Mansion and Mom Kris’s ‘Peaceful’ L.A. Estate

Designed to emulate a classic, European mountainside home, the five-bedroom house is filled with light but decked out in wood, stone and animal hides — from the cozy living room to the bunk room to the London-inspired bar. Many of the home’s more modern pieces were made by local craftsmen.

Paul ensured that the beauty of the Gem State would shine through in the home by using materials native to the area, like the reclaimed cedar surrounding the sauna, which Paul says came from “this giant tree that had just been pulled out of one of the lakes here.”

The focal point in the living room is a 13-ton moss rock from Montana, which serves as the fireplace mantel. “I never thought I’d get so excited about rocks,” Paul said of the centerpiece, noting that he made sure he was there for the delivery. “I found myself daydreaming about rocks.”

Image zoom Simon Upton/Architectural Digest

The home is set on a five-acre wooded property bordered by a river, which Paul, his wife Lauren Parsekian, and their two-year-old daughter, Story, take advantage of no matter the season.

In the winter, they enjoy playing in the snow, and Paul has even been known to sneak away for a dip in the frosty water. In the summer, they go tubing, pick berries, hang out with friends and family and stay out of the way of their “friendly neighbors” — families of bears and deer.

Image zoom Simon Upton/Architectural Digest

Paul says he named the home Camp Pretty Bird, inspired by the pet name he uses for his wife. Though the house can — and frequently does — accommodate plenty of people, the actor loves being able to just take his family and escape for a little bit.

“I lose my phone for weeks on end and take myself just . . . away,” he says. “It’s beautiful.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Oz Says Marrying Wife Lisa Was the ‘Best Thing I’ve Ever Done’: Inside the Mansion They Built from Scratch 20 Years Ago

Image zoom Jackie Nickerson

Last month, PEOPLE reported that Paul and Parsekian sold their 2,864-square-foot, Spanish-style home in Los Angeles for their asking price of $2.198 million. The property was once home to Brad Pitt for a time in the ’90s, according to the realtors.

Earlier in 2019 he purchased The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’s Spanish Colonial-style home in the neighborhood of Los Feliz, for a reported $6.95 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Read the full feature and see more photos in the March issue of Architectural Digest or on archdigest.com.