Aaron Paul Surprised His Wife with a Trip to Thailand — See Inside the Amazing Airbnb Where They Stayed

Prepare for the ultimate in couple cuteness.

Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul surprised his wife, Lauren, with a trip to Thailand’s Ko Yao Yai island and a stay in the most amazing vacation home, courtesy of Airbnb. He even arranged for the couple’s friends to pop in the airport singing “Happy Birthday” to the soon-to-be 30-year-old.

Her reaction, a mix of joy and honestly, a little bit of terror, proves Aaron’s plan worked perfectly. If his sweet hug before the video cuts off (coincidentally as she’s saying “What the…”) doesn’t prove they’re ultimate couple goals, wait until you see their vaca digs.

RELATED: All the Celebs Who Airbnb: See Where Justin, Kim, Gwyneth, Beyoncé and More Have Stayed

Christian Gomez/Airbnb

The $30 million, 10-bedroom home that the Pauls and their jetsetting friends stayed in could not be more gorgeous. Beachfront pools, oceanside villas and a private beach can be found on the property, which sits on 2 two acres beneath some stunning Thai scenery.

A general manager, executive chef, tennis pro and massage therapist come with the $5,665 a night price tag, as does access to fitness and wellness facilities, an instructional kitchen and tennis courts.

Christian Gomez/Airbnb

Christian Gomez/Airbnb

RELATED: Meghan Markle Has Serious Jetset Cred: See Everywhere Prince Harry’s New Girlfriend Has Traveled This Year

Possible activity options include, “early morning leopard spotting” and “twilight kayaking under dramatic cliffs.” When the Pauls are done exploring (or enjoying the waterslide), they can relax with one of the spa treatments or unwind with a cocktail at one of the mixologist-curated bars.

Aaron took to Instagram to share an update of their sweet getaway, calling his wife and guest of honor a “sweet goddess,” and a “dream girl.” He also writes that he, “started planning the 30th surprise about a year ago,” and finally settled on Thailand as the perfect location. “We will never forget this paradise you introduced us to,” he says in thanks to the hosting site.

It’s safe to say Lauren’s having the best birthday ever.