You Can Buy a Cozy Breakfast Nook for Your Kitchen on Amazon — and Sets Start at $367
You don't have to undergo an expensive, time-consuming home renovation to give your family a cozy place to gather. These versatile dining options make it easy to assemble a charming little breakfast nook in time for brunches, family dinners, and plenty of celebrations this fall.
You can create your very own cozy dining alcove with one of these affordable nook dining sets, many of which are on sale. There are tons of versatile options at Amazon and Wayfair, and they start at less than $400. Plus, you can customize a setup that's perfect for your space with mix and match components, like basic tables and comfy benches.
While some brands sell banquette and kitchen sets that can cost $1,000 or more, there are plenty of options for $600 and under. Shoppers can even snag some on sale right now, like the Linon Ardmore kitchen nook set that's marked down to $453.
The five-piece set comes with a table, a three-corner seating piece, and a side bench. The trio easily fits into an empty corner and besides some basic assembly, there's no intimidating DIY work required. Owners say it takes about three hours to put it together, and that it's sturdy enough to handle the wear and tear from kids and pets. One reviewer even called it their "best furniture investment thus far."
Those with more modern homes can opt for something simple like the Baxton Studio Marston set, which features a striking black frame and rich finished wood. The industrial-looking dining arrangement can host a group for meals, game night, study sessions, and more. And shoppers who love this sleek look, but prefer some cushion, can go for the discounted Arvid mid-century modern dining nook set, which comes with comfy upholstered seating.
If you can't find a set that suits your space, you can fashion your own setup with a table, bench, chairs, and a booth-like seat. An unfussy table and bench duo, like the Becky farmhouse dining set from Zinus, is an easy place to start. And an upholstered bench makes it easy to create cozy seating — and you can even find some with built-in storage like this neutral under-$300 Amazon find.
Make your home feel even more cozy and quaint in time for the arrival of autumn with one of these dining sets below. Most are under $600 and with several on sale, you won't have to drop big bucks to carve out a special space to enjoy a big cup of coffee or a homemade meal with your loved ones.
