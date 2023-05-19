Bre Tiesi Says She Was Originally Asked to Join 'Selling Sunset' in 'Season 2 or 3' (Exclusive)

The real estate agent shared with PEOPLE exclusively why accepting the first offer to appear on the hit Netflix series "would not have been an ideal [situation]"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023 11:22 PM
Bre Tiesi
Photo: Tasia Wells/Getty

Bre Tiesi may be a newcomer on Selling Sunset, but the model-turned-real estate agent was initially asked to appear on the hit Netflix series much earlier.

"I was asked in season two or three," Tiesi, 32, told PEOPLE during an exclusive conversation ahead of the season six premiere on Friday.

While the mom of one has previously appeared on television shows like WAGS and Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out (with whom she shares a 10-month-old son named Legendary Love), she tells PEOPLE that her relationship with Johnny Manziel was the deciding factor to not join the series.

"I was asked a while ago, and I had just started my divorce, and I had just dealt with all his madness," she explained. Tiesi filed for divorce from the former NFL quarterback in December 2019 after splitting that March amid accusations that Manziel had cheated on her. Their divorce was finalized in November 2021.

Bre Selling Sunset
Mark Seliger

She continued: "I was in a bad place just getting out of the divorce because he was going through a lot, and I just wasn't ready. I just wanted to live my life and be free and just figure out what I wanted to do and start over. And that would not have been an ideal [situation]. So I'm really, really glad I'm at a different place now, and I think it's perfect, so I'm excited."

Though she admittedly "didn't actually know anyone" from the cast before coming on board, Tiesi has also been able to forge strong friendships with some of her costars.

Selling Sunset
Mark Seliger/Netflix

"The first person I had any interaction with was Heather [Rae El Moussa], and she's definitely the one that I've become the closest with," Tiesi shared with PEOPLE. "But I would say that my bonds have gotten even closer with Emma [Hernan] and Chrishell [Stause]. And I'm starting to build good relationships with the other girls. And I do have a relationship with Amanza [Smith], as well."

Before joining the Oppenheim Group, Tiesi was a Keller Williams Beverly Hills real estate agent who sought a full-time real estate career after deciding to transition from modeling.

RELATED VIDEO: Who is Bre Tiesi? 3 Things to Know About the New 'Selling Sunset' Cast Member

"I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales," she explained to PEOPLE in August after her casting announcement.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.

