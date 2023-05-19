Bre Tiesi Says She Was Originally Asked to Join 'Selling Sunset' in 'Season 2 or 3' (Exclusive)

Bre Tiesi may be a newcomer on Selling Sunset, but the model-turned-real estate agent was initially asked to appear on the hit Netflix series much earlier.

"I was asked in season two or three," Tiesi, 32, told PEOPLE during an exclusive conversation ahead of the season six premiere on Friday.

While the mom of one has previously appeared on television shows like WAGS and Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out (with whom she shares a 10-month-old son named Legendary Love), she tells PEOPLE that her relationship with Johnny Manziel was the deciding factor to not join the series.

"I was asked a while ago, and I had just started my divorce, and I had just dealt with all his madness," she explained. Tiesi filed for divorce from the former NFL quarterback in December 2019 after splitting that March amid accusations that Manziel had cheated on her. Their divorce was finalized in November 2021.

She continued: "I was in a bad place just getting out of the divorce because he was going through a lot, and I just wasn't ready. I just wanted to live my life and be free and just figure out what I wanted to do and start over. And that would not have been an ideal [situation]. So I'm really, really glad I'm at a different place now, and I think it's perfect, so I'm excited."

Though she admittedly "didn't actually know anyone" from the cast before coming on board, Tiesi has also been able to forge strong friendships with some of her costars.

"The first person I had any interaction with was Heather [Rae El Moussa], and she's definitely the one that I've become the closest with," Tiesi shared with PEOPLE. "But I would say that my bonds have gotten even closer with Emma [Hernan] and Chrishell [Stause]. And I'm starting to build good relationships with the other girls. And I do have a relationship with Amanza [Smith], as well."

Before joining the Oppenheim Group, Tiesi was a Keller Williams Beverly Hills real estate agent who sought a full-time real estate career after deciding to transition from modeling.

"I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales," she explained to PEOPLE in August after her casting announcement.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.