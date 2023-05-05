Bre Tiesi Clashes with 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Over Relationship with Nick Cannon in First Look at Season 6

Bre Tiesi seems to have already made at least one enemy among her Selling Sunset co-stars.

The former model, who joins the Netflix docusoap for season 6, streaming May 19, clashes with her co-worker, Chelsea Lazkani, in a trailer that premiered exclusively with PEOPLE (above).

In a confessional-style clip, Lazkani shares her thoughts about the nature of Tieisi's relationship with Nick Cannon. Tiesi shares a nine-month-old son, Legendary Love, with the Daily Cannon host. He is also dad to eleven other children.

"As a Christian, I find Bre's relationship rather off-putting," Lazkani says.

But Tiesi claps back: "Who I have children with is my business. I don't need a judge and a jury."

Fans have long speculated as to whether Cannon will appear in season 6, a question the trailer does not answer. But it's clear the actor will be a point of contention between the show's stars.

Adam Rose/Netflix

Cannon has 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan from his marriage to ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on Dec. 14, 2022.

The Nick Cannon Show host welcomed five children in 2022, including his twelfth baby (his second with Scott) in December. Scott announced she and Cannon were expecting again on Instagram in November 2022, writing "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING," alongside a photo of her and Cannon from a maternity shoot.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Tiesi, who is painted as a potential new villain, filling the shoes of ex-cast member Christine Quinn, in the trailer, has found at least one ally on the show: Heather El Moussa.

The agent and HGTV star shared a birthday tribute to Tiesi on Instagram and opened up about why she became close friends with the series' new member.

"Love that we immediately clicked and just love that we can relate on being mamas & bosses. Thank you for always being real. Love you and so happy you came into my life 🫶🏻"

Heather El Moussa/instagram

Tiesi echoed a similar sentiment in the comments.

"We immediately clicked is an understatement!" Tiesi wrote back. "I love cherish and value you soooo much!! I'm so thankful for your beautiful soul. you have this special gift, that everyone can gravitate to you and immediately feel heard accepted and seen!"

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is streaming May 19.