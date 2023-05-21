This story contains spoilers for season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Bre Tiesi is getting candid about her rift with Selling Sunset co-star Chelsea Lazkani.

The former model revealed in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE where her relationship with Lazkani stands after her co-star criticized Tieisi's relationships and family.

"I stand nowhere with Chelsea except very far away from her," Tiesi, who shares a son with the Masked Singer host, admitted to PEOPLE ahead of the season 6 premiere on Friday.

"I am good on her. I wish her the best, and she can sort out whatever issue it is that she seems to have with me and my family," Tiesi continued. "Sounds like she needs to figure that out."

Tensions ran high between the two women in season 6 of the Netflix reality show.

In episode 4, Lazkani shares her thoughts on Tiesi's family situation: "I find Nick Cannon and Bre's relationship rather off-putting. Ultimately the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian so I don't know if we will ever be super, super close friends."

She also refers to Cannon as a "master manipulator" and claims "creating multiple broken homes is disgusting." Later in the season, she tells Tiesi to her face that she thinks it's "unfair" for kids to be born into a situation where their father isn't fully present.

Tiesi shares a nine-month-old son Legendary Love with Cannon, who is father to eleven other children. In the clip, the new cast member clapped back at returning agent Lazkani, saying, "Who I have children with is my business. I don't need a judge and a jury."

Discussing the drama with PEOPLE, Tiesi explained: "It goes a little too far in my personal opinion. We're on a show; we're here to make TV. I get it. But also, this is my real life and not everything is as someone tries to make it seem."

"I won't defend my relationship and my family," she added. "I feel like I've done enough of that. But I'll say we're very happy over here and Chelsea's the only one with the problem."

Despite clashing with Lazkani, Tiesi has found at least one ally on the show: Heather El Moussa.

The agent and HGTV star shared a birthday tribute to Tiesi on Instagram and opened up about why she became close friends with the series' new member.

"Love that we immediately clicked and just love that we can relate on being mamas & bosses. Thank you for always being real. Love you and so happy you came into my life 🫶🏻"

"We immediately clicked is an understatement!" Tiesi wrote back. "I love cherish and value you soooo much!! I'm so thankful for your beautiful soul. you have this special gift, that everyone can gravitate to you and immediately feel heard accepted and seen!"

It was announced in August that Tiesi as well as agent Nicole Young would join the cast for seasons 6 and 7 of the hit reality show that follows the exclusive Oppenheim Group real estate firm as they sell some of the most exclusive luxury homes in Los Angeles.

Tiesi, who grew up in the modeling and acting industry, previously discussed transitioning into the world of real estate with PEOPLE.

"I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career," Tiesi shared. "I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset will be released on May 19 on Netflix.