New Cast Member Bre Tiesi Says She's 'Bringing My Full Personality' to 'Selling Sunset' Season 6

Bre Tiesi is ready to bring everything she has to Selling Sunset.

The model and real estate agent is set to join the cast of Netflix's hit reality show, which follows the drama-filled lives of the luxury real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles

"I'm a whole personality," Tiesi tells PEOPLE. "For anyone that's followed me, they know I'm a hate it or love it kind of gal. I'm definitely bringing my full personality. It's gonna be a whole show, from fashion to drama."

Tiesi, a new mother to 5-week-old son Legendary Love with actor Nick Cannon, isn't new to the spotlight or the competitive world of luxury real estate.

"Right before the pandemic hit, I started going to my brokerage every day," Tiesi says exclusively. "I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales."

This will be Tiesi's first time going back to work full-time since the birth of her son, and though she expects challenges to come along the way, the model says she's ready for the on-camera journey she's about to embark on.

"I think it's going to be amazing," Tiesi says. "I get to showcase what I really do and what I'm capable of, and I get to do it with amazing people. So I think it's going to be great."

NINO MUNOZ/NETFLIX

A fan of Selling Sunset herself, Tiesi can anticipate the struggles that will come with entering an established cast of friends at the Oppenheim Group. But, the model says, she remains unfazed.

"I've just grown up in the industry. I'm a people person. I can fit in in any situation and I can be in any room. So I'm not intimidated at all. I think It'll be interesting to see who I gravitate towards."

Despite the hurdles to come, Tiesi feels prepared to enter the drama-filled social dynamics that draw fans into Selling Sunset.

"I definitely think I know where I'll fit in, but you never know," Tiesi reveals. "You'll have to tune in to see where I land."

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for season 6 of Selling Sunset.