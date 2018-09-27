Bravo Alum Jennifer Welch Renovates Oklahoma Homes in New Series Sweet Home — See the Trailer

Jennifer Welch is back on Bravo, this time with a whole new series centered around her upscale interior design business.

The reality star will lead Sweet Home, which follows the Oklahoma City blonde and the employees at her company, Jennifer Welch Designs, as they navigate the ups and downs of transforming lackluster homes and offices into breathtaking new spaces.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the show’s trailer, ahead of its debut on the network this November.

Of course, the practical challenges of designing a space are hard enough. But Welch has upped the ante by adding a brand new staff of millennials to her team, including office manager Sabah Khan, interior design associate Sarah Moll, and project manager Alex Hodges.

“I’m taking on bigger and better projects,” Welch, who has 20 years of experience in the field, says in the clip, “Mansions, vacation homes, cabanas, oil companies, law firms.”

“Jennifer’s nailed it,” adds her quirky best friend (and fellow Bravo star) Angie “Pumps” Sullivan, who will also appear on the series alongside Welsh’s ex-husband, Josh.

Jennifer Welch Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Sweet Home is one of three new design shows Bravo is launching this fall. All will air on their new Friday block of shows.

The two other shows are Buying it Blind, which follows six couples who buy their new home without ever setting foot inside, and Get a Room with Carson & Thom, the new makeover series lead by Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alums Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia.

Sweet Home premieres Friday, Nov. 2 (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.