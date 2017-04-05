How Bethenny Frankel and MDLNY Star Fredrik Eklund Sold Her $6.95M Apartment in One Day
"The real estate gods were looking out for me."
Fredrik Eklund made Bethenny Frankel’s real estate dreams come true.
Frankel, who PEOPLE first reported listed her New York City apartment in October 2016, entrusted Million Dollar Listing: New York star Eklund and his fellow Douglas Elliman realtor John Gomes to sell the Tribeca property that she shared with ex Jason Hoppy. The 3,600-square-foot property was a sticking point in the former couple’s drawn-out divorce, which was settled in July 2016.
And did she ever make the right call.
“I sold @bethennyfrankel’s Tribeca loft at 195 Hudson at FULL ASK of $6.95M in just ONE DAY,” Eklund writes on a post shared on his Instagram this morning, adding, “Congrats, love.”
RELATED: Inside Million Dollar Listing: New York‘s Fredrik Eklund’s Gorgeous Connecticut Country House
WATCH THIS: Fredrik Eklund Shows Us Inside His Tribeca Home
Last week Eklund, 39, took to Instagram to share the news that he was teaming up with his Bravo bestie to sell the property, saying, “Thank you for trusting me to sell your apartment … so bright and beautiful.”
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Real Housewives of New York star, 45, purchased the apartment in 2011 for $4.995 million, and spent about $500,000 to remodel the space. Now, the stunning four-bedroom home features a charming loft, a kitchen with all the works (including a built-in espresso machine) and plenty of closet space.
In a statement to WSJ, Frankel adds, “I’m glad that the real estate gods were looking out for me saying, ‘let’s give her a break.’” The renovated 3,600 square-foot pad was a sticking point in her drawn-out divorce from Hoppy, which was finally settled in July.