"The real estate gods were looking out for me."

How Bethenny Frankel and MDLNY Star Fredrik Eklund Sold Her $6.95M Apartment in One Day

Fredrik Eklund made Bethenny Frankel’s real estate dreams come true.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And did she ever make the right call.

“I sold @bethennyfrankel’s Tribeca loft at 195 Hudson at FULL ASK of $6.95M in just ONE DAY,” Eklund writes on a post shared on his Instagram this morning, adding, “Congrats, love.”

WATCH THIS: Fredrik Eklund Shows Us Inside His Tribeca Home

Last week Eklund, 39, took to Instagram to share the news that he was teaming up with his Bravo bestie to sell the property, saying, “Thank you for trusting me to sell your apartment … so bright and beautiful.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Real Housewives of New York star, 45, purchased the apartment in 2011 for $4.995 million, and spent about $500,000 to remodel the space. Now, the stunning four-bedroom home features a charming loft, a kitchen with all the works (including a built-in espresso machine) and plenty of closet space.