WATCH: Desperate Couples Let a Stranger Buy a House for Them Sight Unseen on New Bravo Series

Bravo‘s newest house-flipping show has one shocking twist.

Instead of allowing couples to choose their home before it’s flipped, on Buying It Blind, they’ll have to “hand over their entire life savings and all control to a team of strangers” who will buy a house for them, according to a release from Bravo.

The premise of the show claims to take the stress out of finding the perfect home — albeit using a very unconventional method. The couples give their money to three experts: realtor Anna Kilinski, contractor Jen Metzger, and designer Michel Smith Boyd, who redecorated Sheree Whitfield and Marlo Hampton’s homes on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The pros then legally purchase a home for the couple without them ever seeing the space. Only after the deal is done is the property revealed to the homeowners. Luckily, Metzger and Boyd are on hand to transform the lackluster “before” space into their dream abode — with some chaos along the way pretty much guaranteed.

“We don’t buy a house for what it is,” Kilinski says in the trailer. “We buy it for what it can be.”

The series, which premieres November 2, will feature six couples who are “at a breaking point and about to give up on their home buying journey” because they don’t have the time or energy to find a house they love, or they simply can’t agree on a style of home that would make them both happy.

According to the trailer, nearly half of all Americans say that buying a house is the most stressful event “in modern times,” and reportedly tops “getting fired, having a baby, divorce, even bankruptcy.” Tune in to see if the lucky homeowners feel the same!

Buying It Blind premieres November 2 at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo.