The unlikeliest of house flipping duos is coming to Bravo this summer!

Flipping Exes follows ex-girlfriend and boyfriend Nina Klemm and Michael LeSure, two friendly exes who broke up then went into business together, as they buy, makeover and sell high-end homes for a profit.

The series, debuting in August, is set in Carmel, Indiana, a town Klemm, a licensed realtor and designer who’s worked with clients ranging from professional athletes to CEOs, calls ‘the Beverly Hills of the Midwest.'” And that’s not just real estate jargon. CNN and Town & Country have previously ranked Carmel the number one place to live in America.

“It’s a real estate goldmine,” she says in a preview (above) that premiered exclusively with PEOPLE.

The homes they flip are high end — and therefore high stakes — adding to the tensions already simmering between the mostly-friendly exes, who can be seen battling it out in the trailer. But their shared competitive spirit makes the business work.

“No one flips rundown properties faster than Michael and I,” says Klemm. “People think I’m crazy for going into business with Michael, but despite the fact that Michael and I broke up, we do work well together.”

“But we do argue a lot,” adds LeSure, a former football player and current bodybuilder, oversees construction and operations.

Amid all the drama, the show, which counts Bobby Flay as one of its executive producers, delivers on super satisfying before-and-after reveals, making it a must-see for the HGTV crowd and lovers of a reality TV throw down.

Flipping Exes premieres Tuesday, August 6 at 10 P.M. ET/PT on Bravo.